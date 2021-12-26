DC Vaccination Mandate For Dining, Testing Demand | Top News

Patch has 32 sites in communities in northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. Here are some of the top posts from the past week.

People 12 and older will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter certain businesses in the District of Columbia starting in mid-January, under new rules announced Wednesday.



D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday she will be reinstating a mask mandate and will be expanding access to rapid tests at public libraries and for D.C. Public Schools.



A fire broke out late Tuesday at the home of former Virginia governor and senator Chuck Robb. Robb and his wife, Lynda, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.



The omicron variant has overtaken the delta coronavirus variant, including in Washington, D.C., and Virginia, and is now dominant in the United States, accounting for 73 percent of new cases, federal health officials estimate.



Locations across Virginia are running out COVID-19 test kits as the demand for tests increases from people who want to safely attend holiday gatherings.

Less than a week after Metro began reintroducing 7000-series railcars to service, Metro's General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Paul J. Wiedefeld paused the process and ordered a new round of inspections.

The District of Columbia's population dropped by 2.9 percent over the last year, the largest percentage drop in population in the nation, according to new U.S. Census Bureau data.



After police announced four victims of an alleged serial killer who is behind bars, one of the victims could be a missing woman from California.



Fairfax City Police say there was no evidence that an altercation between two students at Fairfax High School was a hate crime, according a police release. The incident in question sparked a flurry of social media posts, an online petition and a student walkout at the school.



An elementary school staff member in Washington, D.C., instructed third grade students to re-enact scenes from the Holocaust and, when asked by the children why the Germans committed the atrocities, the staff member said it was "because the Jews ruined Christmas," according to news reports.



A Fairfax County Public School security officer is facing an assault charge in connection with a Dec. 13 altercation with a student at Stone Middle School in Centreville, according to a police release.



It was a dream come true for Joe Snively of Herndon on Sunday. Not only did he make his National Hockey League (NHL) debut as a member of his hometown team, he scored his first point.



Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin has selected Aimee Rogstad Guidera, a Minneapolis, Minnesota, area resident, to serve as his Secretary of Education, his transition office announced Monday.

Falls Church's annual New Year's Eve event, Watch Night Falls Church, will not happen again this year due to concerns about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the region.



A Spotsylvania County deputy was arraigned Wednesday on the charge of felony reckless handling of a firearm in the shooting of unarmed county resident Isiah Brown.

Fairfax County Police Department and former Chief Ed Roessler were named in a civil rights lawsuit filed in federal court that accuses FCPD officers of protecting a sex trafficking ring in Northern Virginia, according to news reports.



An 1887 time capsule discovered at the site of the former Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond was opened Wednesday and among its water-damaged contents were three books.



Fairfax County Police Department filed 19 felony charges against 10 men ranging in age from 18 to 51 from Northern Virginia and Maryland over the last two weeks, according to a police blog post.



Short track speedskater Maame Biney of Reston earned a spot on Team USA over the weekend, finishing first in the 1,000-meter race and second in the 500, during the U.S. Olympic Trials in Salt Lake City. She'll join the four other women and two men representing the U.S. at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

