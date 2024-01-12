DC Water’s new tunnel captures 267M gallons of water during storm, possibly preventing flood

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Many in the District are relieved that major flooding didn’t happen during Tuesday’s rainstorm, especially in the section of Rhode Island Ave. where flooding killed 10 dogs at a doggy daycare in August.

A DC Water spokesperson said its new tunnel that goes through Northeast D.C. “appears to be working well” though it’s hard to grasp the exact impact.

Stormwater now runs into the drains under the Metro bridge and into the Northeast Boundary Tunnel, which can hold 90 million gallons of water. This week, it handled a lot more than just that in its first major test.

Tuesday’s storm brought a lot of rain to the District, but no flooding on Rhode Island Ave.

“I’m very happy and relieved after the tragedy of what happened with the dogs,” said neighbor Scott Patrick.

After 10 dogs died at District Dogs in August, DC Water completed its 13-mile-long Northeast Boundary Tunnel a month later.

John Lisle, DC Water’s vice president of marketing and communications, said its first major test this week was successful.

“Our preliminary data shows the tunnel captured about 267 million gallons of combined sewage,” Lisle said. “So that’s both what comes out of people’s homes and businesses and the stormwater and rainwater that falls.”

That’s more than the 90 million gallon capacity of the tunnel, but it’s a great improvement.

The reason the tunnel was built is to improve water quality in the Anacostia River.

“Without the tunnels, you would have had approximately 400 million gallons that would have flowed into the river,” Lisle said.

This week there was an overflow of only 112 million gallons. Lisle said they’re expecting only two overflows per year, down from 84 before the tunnel.

That means 98% of what would have flowed into the river previously will be captured and treated before being put back into the Potomac River.

“I don’t want to say, for sure that there would have been flooding if it hadn’t been for the tunnels,” Lisle said. “But the indication is that the tunnel system being in operation likely helped mitigate the potential flooding that could have occurred.”

Neighbors hope the flooding problems are in the past.

“Obviously, especially in this neighborhood, it’d be nice to have your town working for you. Hopefully, it holds up this way,” said neighbor Rachel Niegelberg.

Lisle says it’s hard to draw conclusions from one storm or even a handful.

“We’re going to look at it over a long period of time,” Lisle said. “I think that will give us an indication of just how effective the tunnels are in helping to mitigate flooding.”

