DCB Bank Limited (NSE:DCBBANK): Immense Growth Potential?

Looking at DCB Bank Limited’s (NSE:DCBBANK) earnings update in September 2018, analyst consensus outlook appear cautiously optimistic, with earnings expected to grow by 36% in the upcoming year against the past 5-year average growth rate of 11%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of ₹2.5b, we can expect this to reach ₹3.3b by 2020. In this article, I’ve outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for DCB Bank in the longer term. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

View our latest analysis for DCB Bank

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

How will DCB Bank perform in the near future?

The longer term expectations from the 11 analysts of DCBBANK is tilted towards the positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. To understand the overall trajectory of DCBBANK’s earnings growth over these next fews years, I’ve fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

NSEI:DCBBANK Future Profit January 16th 19 More

This results in an annual growth rate of 27% based on the most recent earnings level of ₹2.5b to the final forecast of ₹5.8b by 2022. This leads to an EPS of ₹19.93 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of ₹8.02. Margins are currently sitting at 21%, which is expected to expand to 24% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For DCB Bank, I’ve compiled three pertinent aspects you should further examine:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is DCB Bank worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether DCB Bank is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of DCB Bank? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



