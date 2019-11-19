DCB Holdings Limited (HKG:8040) Might Not Be A Great Investment

Today we'll look at DCB Holdings Limited (HKG:8040) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for DCB Holdings:

0.079 = HK$7.6m ÷ (HK$158m - HK$61m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Therefore, DCB Holdings has an ROCE of 7.9%.

Is DCB Holdings's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, DCB Holdings's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 12% average in the Construction industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, DCB Holdings's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

DCB Holdings's current ROCE of 7.9% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 68%, 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. The image below shows how DCB Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

SEHK:8040 Past Revenue and Net Income, November 19th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. You can check if DCB Holdings has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How DCB Holdings's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

DCB Holdings has total assets of HK$158m and current liabilities of HK$61m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 39% of its total assets. DCB Holdings's middling level of current liabilities have the effect of boosting its ROCE a bit.