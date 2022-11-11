DCC (LON:DCC) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.6004

DCC plc's (LON:DCC) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 9th of December to £0.6004, with investors receiving 7.5% more than last year's £0.559. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 3.8%.

DCC's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Prior to this announcement, DCC's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 36.5% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 44% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

DCC Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from £0.606 total annually to £1.76. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 11% per annum over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

DCC Could Grow Its Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. DCC has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 7.7% per annum. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

We Really Like DCC's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 10 analysts we track are forecasting for DCC for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Is DCC not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

