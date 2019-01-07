Should DCC plc (LON:DCC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio?

Dividends can be underrated but they form a large part of investment returns, playing an important role in compounding returns in the long run. Historically, DCC plc (LON:DCC) has paid a dividend to shareholders. It currently yields 2.0%. Does DCC tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

5 questions to ask before buying a dividend stock

When researching a dividend stock, I always follow the following screening criteria:

Does it pay an annual yield higher than 75% of dividend payers?

Has its dividend been stable over the past (i.e. no missed payments or significant payout cuts)?

Has dividend per share risen in the past couple of years?

Is its earnings sufficient to payout dividend at the current rate?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

How well does DCC fit our criteria?

The company currently pays out 47% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. However, going forward, analysts expect DCC’s payout to fall to 39% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of 2.3%. However, EPS should increase to £3.3, meaning that the lower payout ratio does not necessarily implicate a lower dividend payment.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

If dividend is a key criteria in your investment consideration, then you need to make sure the dividend stock you’re eyeing out is reliable in its payments. DCC has increased its DPS from £0.51 to £1.23 in the past 10 years. It has also been paying out dividend consistently during this time, as you’d expect for a company increasing its dividend levels. This is an impressive feat, which makes DCC a true dividend rockstar.

Compared to its peers, DCC has a yield of 2.0%, which is on the low-side for Industrials stocks.

Next Steps:

With these dividend metrics in mind, I definitely rank DCC as a strong income stock, and is worth further research for anyone who considers dividends an important part of their portfolio strategy. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. Below, I’ve compiled three relevant aspects you should further examine:

