Do DCC plc’s (LON:DCC) Returns On Capital Employed Make The Cut?

Today we’ll look at DCC plc (LON:DCC) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for DCC:

0.092 = UK£341m ÷ (UK£6.5b – UK£2.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, DCC has an ROCE of 9.2%.

Is DCC’s ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, DCC’s ROCE appears to be around the 9.5% average of the Industrials industry. Separate from how DCC stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for DCC.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect DCC’s ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

DCC has total assets of UK£6.5b and current liabilities of UK£2.7b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 41% of its total assets. DCC has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost its ROCE somewhat.

What We Can Learn From DCC’s ROCE

Despite this, its ROCE is still mediocre, and you may find more appealing investments elsewhere. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

I will like DCC better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

