DCC plc's (LON:DCC) Recent Stock Performance Looks Decent- Can Strong Fundamentals Be the Reason?

DCC's (LON:DCC) stock is up by 4.0% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on DCC's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for DCC is:

11% = UK£303m ÷ UK£2.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.11.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of DCC's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To begin with, DCC seems to have a respectable ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 8.9% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Probably as a result of this, DCC was able to see a decent growth of 9.8% over the last five years.

We then compared DCC's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 1.8% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is DCC worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether DCC is currently mispriced by the market.

Is DCC Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 52% (or a retention ratio of 48%) for DCC suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Additionally, DCC has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 43%. However, DCC's ROE is predicted to rise to 14% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with DCC's performance. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

