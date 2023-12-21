DCCS approves regular business

Dec. 20—DECATUR COUNTY — The Decatur County Community Schools Board of Education met Wednesday evening to approve conference requests, appointments and resignations and terminations.

Superintendent Dr. Jarrod Burns led the meeting with the approval of minutes, claims and payroll.

Next, the board approved the following conference requests. For North Decatur Jr. Sr. High School, Reed Ulrey is set to attend the Midwest Band and Orchestra Conference in Chicago, Illinois on December 21. For South Decatur Elementary School, Jesse Haley and Keri Mauer are attending the Get Your Teach On conference in Atlanta, Georgia on February 20, 2024.

The following resignations were approved: Connie Krieger from a NDHS IT position, Shannon Marksberry from a NDES instructional assistant position, Savannah House from a SDHS science teacher position, and a leave of absence/medical leave was approved for Kay Smith from her position as SDHS math teacher.

Appointments were approved as follows: Vicky Schrader as instructional assistant, Michelle Russell for four hours per week providing home instruction, Eric Whitaker as South Decatur Jr. High baseball coach, Dennis Cox as a math teacher covering medical leave and Emma Morrison as SDES 6th grade teacher.

One termination was approved: Doug Einhaus from the position of custodian.

The board has three upcoming meetings. A reorganizational meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 10 at SDES; a Board of Finance meeting is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. immediately following the reorganizational meeting; and, the next regularly scheduled board of education meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. January 10 following the board of finance meeting.

