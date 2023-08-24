DCF: Pensacola man charged with father's attempted murder is mentally competent for trial

A Pensacola man charged with trying to murder his father for money may be heading to trial after he was earlier found incompetent to proceed through the court process.

Larry Reid Jr., 47, stood before Circuit Judge Coleman Robinson Wednesday where Assistant State Attorney Matt Gordon announced the Department of Children and Families believes Reid is mentally fit to continue.

Robinson found Reid was not mentally fit to continue with the court process in March, roughly eight months after he was arrested for allegedly trying to kill his father, Larry Reid Sr., for money.

"Reid Sr. stated he began receiving phone calls from his son, Larry Reid Jr., at approximately 4 a.m. (July 6, 2022) demanding money and threatening to kill him," court records state. "Reid Sr. stated that he was not sure what his son was talking about as he does not owe him money."

After saying Reid Jr. continued to threaten to shoot him and blow the house up, Reid Sr. told law enforcement that his son began shooting the front of the house while they were still talking on the phone. A nearby neighbor heard Reid Jr. allegedly yell, "I'm gonna kill you mother******."

Defense attorney Andrew Albrecht said he did not want to rely on DCF report alone, and said he wants to conduct a second evaluation to determine his client's competency.

Robinson set Reid Jr.'s next court date for Sept. 12.

How was Larry Reid Jr. caught on July 6, 2022?

After the shooting, Reid Jr. was seen fleeing from the Semoran Drive house. In the area he fled is a home on Scenic Highway whose owner called the Pensacola Police Department because she found a Bulldog 357 air-powered rifle.

Reid Jr.'s ex-girlfriend told PPD officers that he was "in possession of an air-powered rifle described as pitbull." Officers verified the photo she spoke of matches the rifle found at the Scenic Highway property.

PPD officers found Reid Jr. at his Noriega Drive home the same day as the shooting and took him into custody. While in custody, he admitted to being at his father's house.

