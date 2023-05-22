DCF says mother of 3 missing children is refusing to cooperate with them

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for three children who may be in danger after their mother refused to cooperate with the Department of Children and Families.

According to a news release, deputies are searching for 14-year-old Lashawd Janvier, 13-year-old Loveson Janvier and 9-year-old Danylah Janvier.

The children were last seen at the Roadway Inn on East Silver Springs Boulevard on May 11.

Deputies said they received a take-into-custody order from DCF after the mother, 34-year-old Demelia Gates, refused to show her children to them during a visit.

The sheriff’s office said the children are listed as missing and endangered because of the order.

An employee at the inn said Gates left another young child behind in the lobby and to their knowledge, the family stayed at the motel for a week from Georgia.

Workers said they tried to call other family members to have them take the child before DCF did, but no one showed up.

Investigators said that child is now in DCF custody.

Channel 9 reached out to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and they said this is the first time DCF has contacted them regarding Gates.

Gates does not have a criminal history in the system.

Channel 9 also contacted DCF about why the order was initiated and why they were looking for the family, but they have yet to hear back.

Gates has a warrant for abandoning the fourth child.

