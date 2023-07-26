DCF'reviewing'its handling of case after Hartford 2-year-old dies from apartment window fall

Jul. 25—Police have not identified the boy, who they said fell out of a window around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1090 block of Capitol Avenue. Jonathan Feliciano, a neighbor who witnessed the incident, said the boy was "unresponsive (and not) breathing" after the fall.

DCF was involved with the family before the boy's death, according to Yazbak. He said the children in the family, all of whom were under the age of 12, "were deemed safe and living conditions adequate" when the last report was filed in April.

"The children were visible to the community, benefited from extended family members in the area and were connected to community-based supports," Yazbak said.

However, Hartford police said they encountered a different scene when they entered the apartment on Saturday, calling the living conditions "deplorable and uninhabitable."

"The air within the apartment was heavy with an overwhelming foul odor," Officer Alexander Clifford wrote in a report.

Police said the remaining four children are in DCF custody.

The boy's mother, Tabitha Frank, 34, was charged Saturday with 10 counts of risk of injury to a minor, according to police. While a doctor at Connecticut Children's Medical Center told Frank that her son was brain-dead Saturday, Officer Andres Ramos wrote in the report, she asked staff to continue trying to save his life.

The boy was pronounced dead at Connecticut Children's around 1:40 p.m. Monday, according to Hartford police. Lt. Aaron Boisvert, a spokesperson for the department, said in light of the development, detectives would confer with the court to determine whether additional charges would be filed against Frank.

