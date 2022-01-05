DCFS worker was stabbed to death while responding to report of children in danger in Thayer

An Illinois Department of Children and Family Services investigator was stabbed to death while responding to a report of children in danger at a Thayer home Tuesday afternoon, AFSCME Council 31 executive director Roberta Lynch confirmed.

Deidre (Graham) Silas, 36, of Springfield, worked for DCFS since August.

Deidre Silas in 2011

"We are heartbroken at the loss," Lynch said in a statement issued Wednesday.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed Wednesday that Silas died of "multiple sharp force injuries and blunt force trauma."

See also: Springfield School District 186 plans in-person learning despite surge of local COVID numbers

Benjamin H. Reed, 32, who lived at the home in the 300 block of West Elm Street where Silas was stabbed, was taken into custody just before 6:30 p.m. after being located by Decatur police at St. Mary's Hospital.

Thayer, a village of about 700 people, is 22 miles southwest of Springfield on Illinois 4.

Reed had gone to St. Mary's because of a cut to his hand. The injury was not life threatening and Reed was later treated in Springfield.

Reed was expected to be formally arraigned on first-degree murder charges in Sangamon County court Thursday morning.

Reed is in custody at the Sangamon County Jail. Bond was set at $5 million.

Gov. JB Pritzker called Silas "a hero taken from us in the line of duty."

"There is no higher calling than the work to keep children and families safe and Deidre lived that value every single day,” Pritzker said in a statement. “Our most vulnerable are safer because she chose to serve. I can think of no more profound legacy.”

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell confirmed that six children, ages 1 to 7, were present at the home when the stabbing occurred. Campbell said he didn't know if any of the children were Reed's.

Other people were present at the home as well, Campbell said, though he didn't know how many

Sangamon County Central dispatch received a 911 call about the incident at approximately 4:11 p.m. Tuesday. Police personnel from Pawnee, Auburn and Divernon first responded to the scene, Campbell said.

Story continues

Sheriff's deputies weren't called in initially Tuesday to assist "any other governmental agency in any capacity," Campbell said. Agencies like DCFS sometimes will call the sheriff's department in dangerous situations, Campbell added.

Silas previously worked at the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice as a supervisor and as a behavioral health specialist at Lincoln Prairie Behavioral Health Center in Springfield. The Springfield High School graduate also worked at Memorial Health.

Silas is a graduate of Illinois State University and the University of Phoenix.

This story will be updated.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Illinois child family services investigator stabbed to death in Thayer