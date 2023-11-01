DCG cross country places in state top 10, volleyball wraps up season

The fall season in Dallas Center-Grimes is officially over, and it went out on a high note.

Cross Country

The Mustangs showed the entire state this weekend why few schools can touch Dallas Center-Grimes cross country, as both the girls and boys teams placed among the top 10 at the state meet in Fort Dodge.

Among Class 4A teams, DCG girls placed third while the boys claimed seventh place.

Of the nearly 350 schools that ran cross country this season, only 88 schools qualified for the state meet. And of that group, only 32 submitted both girls and boys teams. To make it even more impressive, only 17 of those qualifiers cracked the top 10 for both teams.

In 4A, DCG was tied for the best-combined ranking of 10, tied with Johnston, Ankeny and Pleasant Valley.

Piper Messerly of Dallas Center-Grimes competes in the 4A girls state cross country championship race in Ft. Dodge, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

For the girls, Piper Messerly put in DCG’s best ranking at sixth overall with a time of 18 minutes 10 seconds. That also gives the Mustangs a glimpse into the future, as the next-best 4A freshman was 40 seconds behind her, and nearly a minute ahead of third place in her grade. She placed third among girls eligible to return in 2024.

And the Mustangs’ prospects grow even more when looking down the depth chart, with only Abbey Angus (52d/19:28) grabbing a diploma this school year. Emily Meyers (18th/18:47) and Maddy Stevens (19th/18:49) both project inside the top 12 next season as seniors while Addison Dooley (44th/19:20), Jordan Meyers (57th/19:38) and Maddie Schmitz (67th/19:46) are also eligible to return.

Emily Meyers of Dallas Center-Grimies competes in the 4A girls state cross country championship race in Ft. Dodge, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

However, first-place Johnston loses only one senior, and runner-up Valley will miss only two of their state runners in 2024. And fourth-place Pleasant Valley looks to bring back the entire squad. That should make for an interesting competition next season.

DCG’s success this season was propelled by the team’s stamina, as five of seven Mustangs finished higher than their poll position after the first mile.

The DCG boys cross country team poses for a photo following the state cross country championship race in Ft. Dodge, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

The boys team will experience a bit more of a shakeup with three seniors departing after this season including Saturday’s leader Jack Every (22nd/16:02) for his second-straight season in the top 30. He was joined by AJ Angus (66th/16:37) and Alex Pries (127th/17:39) having run their last race together.

Elias Arbuckle (26th/16:04) and Colin Mandernach (50th/16:28) rounded out the team’s top 50 performances to help secure the team’s place in the top 10.

Anna Cantrell (6) celebrates a point against ADM on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Adel.

Volleyball Season Recap

The Mustangs came into the season with the mentality that they’d make the state tournament. After a loss to ADM in the regional title game, they came up just one match short but showed they would have fit right in the Xtream Arena this week among the elite eight.

With a 3-1 loss to the Tigers at the qualifying site, the Mustangs lost by a mere five points across the four sets (a combined score of 100-95). The only teams that had a better margin against ADM this season were the three state-qualifying teams that beat them outright. The Mustangs would have fit right in at the tournament.

That’s further evidenced on an individual level, with a number of state leaders like Gwen Farley.

DCG's Gwen Farley (12) sets up a play against ADM on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Adel.

Forget the freshman tag: Farley was dominant even without that qualifier. Her 8.3 assists per set ranked fourth among Class 4A this season. And as for ninth-graders, she was at the top by a substantial margin, as only three others in the grade were among the top 50 in average assists. She excelled at disrupting opponents’ flow by spreading the ball to a wide-ranging arsenal around her like freshman Maggie Leifker, junior Landry Glasgow and senior Anna Cantrell.

All three ranked among the top 50 in kills per set. Together, they helped bring DCG’s scoring average of nine to 10 kills per set this season. That made DCG a top-15 scoring team this season.

DCG's Maggie Leifker (5) jumps for a point on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Adel.

