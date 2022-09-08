DCI, AG: Sioux Falls police officers justified in firing weapons during July incident

The scene of an officer-involved shooting is scene through the open doors of a car wash on Monday, July 11, 2022, at the H2Ose It car wash on Cleveland Avenue in Sioux Falls.

A state investigation has determined that two unnamed Sioux Falls police officers were justified when they fired their weapons during an officer-involved shooting in July.

The incident occurred on July 11, when the two officers were conducting surveillance near 512 North Bahnson Avenue, looking for a parole absconder named Mario Reyes Rodriguez who they believed may have been armed in the area.

A vehicle left a nearby apartment complex, at which point the officers conducted a traffic stop on the car due to the driver having a revoked license, according to the report. The car pulled into the parking lot of a car wash near 6th Street and Cleveland Avenue.

As officers approached the car, the report said they saw someone pointing a shotgun out of the rear driver's side window, according to the report. The two officers reported firing their weapons at the car's rear seat, and "struck the vehicle numerous times without hitting or injuring the three occupants of the vehicle."

Police tape blocks off the scene of what police call an officer-involved shooting on Monday, July 11, 2022, at the H2Ose It car wash on Cleveland Avenue in Sioux Falls.

The car's driver and a passenger in the front seat got out and laid on the ground, while Rodriguez attempted to crawl away from the vehicle after getting out of the back seat before running into the car wash, according to the report.

According to the report, Rodriguez appeared to take out a cell phone and record one of the officers while telling the officer to shoot him. The officer eventually used a Taser on Rodriguez, and he was taken into custody.

A glass pipe and a baggie containing meth was found on Rodriguez's person, and the shotgun left in the car was found loaded with three live shells, according to the report. A bag in the back of the seat contained glass pipes, a knife, a spent shotgun shell, marijuana paraphernalia, a digital scale, baggies containing white residue and $1,610 in fake currency.

Rodriguez was arrested on the parole absconder warrant, and treated for minor injuries.

An investigation of the scene found that one officer had fired eight rounds and another had fired four rounds. The report found that Rodriguez had "placed the public and law enforcement in jeopardy" and both officers were justified in their actions.

