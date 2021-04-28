DCI employee pleads, is sentenced for disturbance of the peace

Hannah Black, Wyoming Tribune-Eagle, Cheyenne
·2 min read

Apr. 28—CHEYENNE — Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation employee Tina Trimble has pleaded guilty to disturbance of the peace in Cheyenne Municipal Court.

In a stipulated plea agreement filed April 20, Trimble pleaded guilty to disturbance of the peace (rude behavior), a violation of city code. She was originally charged with disturbance of the peace (fighting).

Trimble was fined $500, and she must complete an ethics in law enforcement course within 90 days from the entry of judgement, according to court documents.

She was also ordered by the court to write an apology letter to the victim in the case, a Cheyenne business owner, within 15 days.

DCI front desk staff confirmed Trimble is currently employed with the agency, but they would not confirm her current title or position.

In past Wyoming Tribune Eagle reporting, Trimble is referred to as a special agent.

DCI Interim Director Forrest Williams declined to comment on the charges. Gay Woodhouse, Trimble's attorney, did not respond to a request for comment.

On Oct. 10, 2020, Trimble was walking near CrossFit Cheyenne, 514 W. 19th St., and intentionally threw a receipt that landed inside the business, according to court documents.

When owner Christi King asked Trimble to pick up the receipt, she refused, becoming "hostile and argumentative."

Trimble began verbally fighting with King and got close to her, according to court documents. King's arms were full at the time, but she was able to push Trimble back and told Trimble, "You need to back up."

Trimble moved toward King again, and King "used a front leg kick to gain distance from Trimble."

Trimble and King were then physically fighting, with King receiving scrapes on her elbow and an injury to her head. Trimble admitted to grabbing King's hair during the incident, according to court documents.

Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia, China sow disinformation to undermine trust in Western vaccines, EU report says

    Russian and Chinese media are systematically seeking to sow mistrust in Western COVID-19 vaccines in their latest disinformation campaigns aimed at dividing the West, a European Union report said on Wednesday. From December to April, the two countries' state media outlets pushed fake news online in multiple languages sensationalising vaccine safety concerns, making unfounded links between jabs and deaths in Europe and promoting Russian and Chinese vaccines as superior, the EU study said. The Kremlin and Beijing deny all disinformation allegations by the EU, which produces regular reports and seeks to work with Google, Facebook, Twitter and Microsoft to limit the spread of fake news.

  • Philippines extends limits on movement, gatherings to curb COVID

    President Rodrigo Duterte is extending restrictions on movement and gatherings in the Philippines' capital region and four nearby provinces for another two weeks to curb a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and bolster its medical capacity. The country is battling one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia, with hospitals and medical workers in the capital Manila overwhelmed, while authorities face delays in the delivery of vaccines. Non-essential movement, mass gatherings and dining in restaurants will remain banned in Metro Manila and in the provinces of Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna and Cavite for a further two weeks from May 1.

  • 19 of the most notorious feuds between actors and directors

    Hollywood can be catty. Here are 19 instances of actors and their directors clashing on set - and off.

  • Jada Pinkett Smith says Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin work as a married couple because 'they agree on God'

    The couple wed in September 2018. Pinkett Smith spoke about the "beautiful couple" and their faith during the latest episode of "Red Table Talk."

  • US Catholic bishops may press Biden to stop taking Communion

    When U.S. Catholic bishops hold their next national meeting in June, they’ll be deciding whether to send a tougher-than-ever message to President Joe Biden and other Catholic politicians: Don’t receive Communion if you persist in public advocacy of abortion rights. At issue is a document that will be prepared for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops by its Committee on Doctrine, with the aim of clarifying the church’s stance on an issue that has repeatedly vexed the bishops in recent decades. It’s taken on new urgency now, in the eyes of many bishops, because Biden, only the second Catholic president, is the first to hold that office while espousing clear-cut support for abortion rights.

  • Boy dies from COVID on Hawaii vacation with fully vaccinated parents, officials say

    The child was 10 years old or younger, officials said.

  • Prince Andrew’s Expulsion From Public Life Cemented by Charles Taking His Key Patronage

    Yui MokJust for a moment after the death of his father, Prince Philip, it looked like his wayward son, Prince Andrew, was working—or perhaps worming—his way back into the frontline of royal life.He popped up on TV screens giving a brief impromptu interview in which he spoke of his mother’s grief.Did Prince Andrew Really Just Use Prince Philip’s Death to Sneak Back on TV?He came close to pulling off a coup by using the funeral to claim his naval position as admiral—a post he was due to inherit on his 60th birthday, but voluntarily deferred as the Epstein scandal blew up. A London tailor was said to have been busy making his admiral’s suit when the queen intervened, ordering all men to wear civvies.While this decision artfully avoided Andrew’s request for a promotion, it was in fact specifically targeted at sparing Harry the humiliation of being the only male Windsor on parade that day not in military uniform. Andrew is quite entitled to wear the military uniform of a vice admiral, a position he still holds. Unlike Harry, he was never forced to give up his military associations. It was notable that he was seated next to his mother at the funeral (although COVID rules mandated an empty seat between them).It appeared to many that Andrew was using the crisis of his father’s death and his status as his mother’s favorite to achieve his long-held dream—a comeback to royal life. But Buckingham Palace pushed back hard against that impression, briefing certain newspapers that Andrew had been freelancing when he made his on-camera appearance.Dan Wootton, the journalist who first broke the news that Harry and Meghan were leaving the U.K., reported in the Daily Mail that sources had told him: “Prince Andrew might hope that this sad situation changes things, but Prince Charles is adamant there is no way back while allegations hang over him. He spoke on camera in a private capacity because this is a family event. No one can stop him doing that.”Then, this week, a succession of curious events befell Andrew; first, his establishment of a business with a dubious former private banker was exposed and swiftly wound up and then on Tuesday evening it was announced that Prince Charles was to be the new patron of Britain’s premier musical ensemble, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.The timing of the announcement seems far from accidental. The patronage of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) was one of Andrew’s most significant roles and for Charles to take it on, as the organization prepares to mark its 75th anniversary, is a message of such non-subtlety that even the rhino-skinned Andrew will not be able to miss it.He may be his mother’s favorite, but there will be no room at the inn for him under the reign of King Charles. A source close to Andrew told The Daily Beast: “The Duke remains stepped back from royal duties until the legal process has been resolved. Until then, the Duke is sensitive to the public mood and to the fact that the institution must come first.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • How much protection you get from one shot of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna vaccines, according to the best available data

    One shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines appears at least 80% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 for at least 21 days. For AstraZeneca, it's 70%.

  • Anthony Mackie says he found out about the reported 4th 'Captain America' movie from a cashier at a grocery store

    The actor, who most recently portrayed Sam Wilson on Marvel's "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," reacted to the reported movie in a new interview.

  • Edmunds: Five new EVs to wait for in 2021

    Electric vehicle shoppers have an increasing number of models to choose from. There are nearly two dozen EVs on the market today, and that selection will only grow over the next eight months. Here are five upcoming EVs, organized by price, that the experts at Edmunds are most excited to see in 2021.

  • AP sources: Feds search Rudy Giuliani's NYC home, office

    Federal investigators executed search warrants Wednesday morning at the Manhattan home and office of Rudy Giuliani, former President Donald Trump’s attorney, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The former New York City mayor has been under investigation for several years over his business dealings in Ukraine. Details of the searches were not immediately available, but it comes as the Justice Department continues its investigation into the former New York City mayor and staunch Trump ally.

  • Swipe my phone: UK to use health service app as vaccine passport

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain plans to use a National Health Service phone app as its COVID-19 'vaccine passport' certificate that will allow its population to travel internationally this summer, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Wednesday. Countries around the world are looking at a host of options that will serve as proof of COVID-19 vaccinations to allow travel, though airports, border agencies and airlines are worried there will be no clear global standard that will be accepted at all borders. So-called vaccine passports could range from a digital certificate with a scannable QR code in the European Union, to a National Health Service (NHS) phone app in the United Kingdom, or a humble piece of paper in some other countries.

  • US Navy fires warning shots in new tense encounter with Iran

    An American warship fired warning shots when vessels of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard came too close to a patrol in the Persian Gulf, the U.S. Navy said Wednesday. The Navy released black-and-white footage of the encounter Monday night in international waters of the northern reaches of the Persian Gulf near Kuwait, Iran, Iraq and Saudi Arabia. Iran did not immediately acknowledge the incident.

  • US Catholic bishops may press Biden to stop taking Communion

    When U.S. Catholic bishops hold their next national meeting in June, they’ll be deciding whether to send a tougher-than-ever message to President Joe Biden and other Catholic politicians: Don’t receive Communion if you persist in public advocacy of abortion rights. At issue is a document that will be prepared for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops by its Committee on Doctrine, with the aim of clarifying the church’s stance on an issue that has repeatedly vexed the bishops in recent decades. It’s taken on new urgency now, in the eyes of many bishops, because Biden — only the second Catholic president — is the first to hold that office while espousing clear-cut support for abortion rights.

  • Trump's exit from the White House was 'not an easy transition' and 'took some time to get used to,' report says

    Trump was not happy with his sudden shift out of the spotlight and took several weeks to adjust to post-White House life, a source told CNN.

  • Idaho wants to make it illegal for schools to teach students how to think critically about racism

    The bill bans public schools from teaching that "any sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, or national origin is inherently superior or inferior."

  • Fauci urges young people to ignore Joe Rogan's 'incorrect' vaccine advice

    The nation's top infectious disease expert is imploring young people to take advice on COVID-19 vaccination from health officials, not podcast host Joe Rogan. Rogan recently drew criticism for saying on his popular podcast that young healthy people shouldn't get vaccinated against COVID-19 because they're at lower risk. On Wednesday's Today, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, shot that idea down. "That's incorrect," Fauci said. "The reason why is you're talking about yourself in a vacuum." Fauci explained that young healthy people "can get infected and will get infected if you put yourself at risk" and then can spread the virus to others, who might be at higher risk and "really could have a problem with a severe outcome." So "the reason why you've got to be careful and get vaccinated," Fauci told Today, is that by getting COVID-19, "[you] can do damage to somebody else even if [you] have no symptoms at all," and to follow Rogan's advice would be to "only worry about yourself and not society." Fauci added that despite what Rogan said, healthy young people should "absolutely" get vaccinated. Rogan's show The Joe Rogan Experience is a Spotify exclusive, and in 2020, it was the platform's most popular podcast. Amid the controversy over his remarks, The Verge reported that Spotify "reviewed this Rogan episode and left it live because he doesn't come off as outwardly anti-vaccine." “You can get infected, and will get infected, if you put yourself at risk.” -Dr. Anthony Fauci responding to podcast host Joe Rogan’s suggestion that young people not get the COVID-19 vaccine pic.twitter.com/6E02GI31VV — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 28, 2021 More stories from theweek.comLumber is shockingly expensive. Thanks, Obama.Netflix is launching its own version of channel surfingThe Republican plot to steal the 2024 election

  • ‘Maybe it’s President Lincoln’s ghost’: Jen Psaki press briefing interrupted by curious creaking sounds

    The phenomenon turns out to be less supernatural than feared

  • Prince William and Kate drive tractors on farm

    The trip was the first of two visits the Duke and Duchess will make in County Durham, and marked their first outing since the official mourning period for the Duke of Edinburgh ended.Prince Philip, whom Elizabeth married in 1947, died on April 9 aged 99, and was followed by two weeks of mourning.

  • A 27-year-old American golfer broke down in tears while calling his father to tell him he qualified for his first PGA Tour event

    Michael Visacki had been grinding for nearly eight years in hopes of making a PGA Tour event. On Monday, he did it.