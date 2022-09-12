DCI investigating after human remains found by firefighters in Butte County structure fire
Sep. 12—PIERRE — At around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Belle Fourche Fire Service and South Dakota Highway Patrols were dispatched to a residence at 19145 Canyon Lane in Butte County for a structure fire.
Fire personnel discovered suspected human remains during the suppression efforts.
At the request of Butte County Sheriff's Office, DCI Agents responded to conduct a scene investigation, complete interviews and execute a search warrant surrounding the circumstances.
The Butte County Sheriff's Office, S.D. Fire Marshals Office and DCI are continuing to investigate.
No other information is immediately available. DCI issued a press release on the fire and death on Monday afternoon.