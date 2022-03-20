UPDATE: DCI investigating officer-involved shooting after barricaded subject killed in Hanson County

Mar. 20—FARMER, S.D. — The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is on scene near Farmer investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead.

Authorities in Hanson County on Saturday evening responded to a rural address in the area of 24800 South Dakota Highway 25 after they received a report that shots had been fired.

"While response efforts were ongoing, initial reports indicate an involved male subject fired at on-scene law enforcement officers, resulting in law enforcement returning fire and fatally wounding the involved male subject," the DCI announced in a statement.

The name and age of the victim was not released.

As authorities attempted to contact the suspect, they called in the South Dakota Highway Patrol's SWAT team as well as the DCI's crisis and hostage negotiation team.

In the overnight hours, police used a bullhorn to communicate with individuals inside the home. By 11 p.m., one person had voluntarily exited the home while at least one other remained inside.

Authorities had deployed a bearcat and a helicopter to assist them in their response, as Highway 25 was closed for one mile in all directions.

As is standard in officer-involved shootings, the DCI will lead the investigation to determine if authorities were justified in their use of deadly force.

The results of their findings will be published on the DCI's website following the completion of the investigation.

It is unclear how many officers fired their weapons, how many shots were fired by all involved parties or which agency shot the fatal bullet.

In their statement, the DCI said no further comments would be provided.

On Sunday morning, Hanson County Sheriff Brandon Wingert told the Mitchell Republic that the standoff had been resolved, and the case had been turned over to the DCI.

This is a developing story. Check back with the Mitchell Republic for more updates.