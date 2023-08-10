DCI, Jackley rule Sioux Falls officer was justified in July 14 shooting

An officer who shot and injured a resident on July 14 in Sioux Falls was justified in his actions, Attorney General Marty Jackley and the Division of Criminal Investigation ruled Thursday.

The DCI report on the incident found a Sioux Falls Police Department officer "was justified in firing their weapon and using lethal force" against Sean Henry David Kilbourn, 35.

The investigation results of the report state Kilbourn, who was being sought by police for burglarizing a vehicle in the 800 block of West Brookings Street on July 13, was actively pointing a loaded handgun at the officer who shot him.

"Based on the totality of the circumstances, a reasonable officer present at the scene utilized deadly force in a situation that was tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving," the report reads. "Sean Kilbourn had the means and opportunity to use deadly force and was a clear and present danger to law enforcement on scene."

Jackley wrote in a press release announcing the report that evidence collected at the scene, witness statements, and body-cam and dashboard camera footage showed the officer was justified in shooting Kilbourn, who taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Jackley added the report that Kilbourn's firearm was stolen from the homeowner whose car he burglarized.

“This was a tense incident where the suspect, who was on parole, stole a firearm from a homeowner and pointed the loaded handgun at the officer who was responding to a call for assistance,” Jackley wrote.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls officer cleared in July 14 shooting