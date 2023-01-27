DCI rules Sioux Falls police officer justified in December shooting

A Division of Criminal Investigation review has determined a Sioux Falls police officer was justified in a December shooting involving two people.

The incident occurred on Dec. 20 at a Kum & Go gas station. Police officers conducted a traffic stop on a Kia Forte with substitute license plates.

An officer fired five shots into the vehicle then rendered aid to the two occupants, according to the South Dakota Office of the Attorney General. The driver was shot four times and hospitalized with non-fatal injuries, while the passenger was shot once.

This story is developing. Check back for more.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: DCI rules Sioux Falls police officer was justified in shooting