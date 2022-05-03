DCI: State trooper justified in fatal-shooting of Hanson County man

State officials have determined that a South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper was justified when he shot and killed a man during a March standoff with law enforcement in Hanson County.

The shooting occurred on March 19, after the Hanson County Sheriff's Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol and other agencies were dispatched to an area near Highway 25 and 249th Street for a report of a man shooting at a neighbor.

The caller reported that Ryan Waldner, 41, had shot at them with a handgun before Waldner was picked up by a family member and driven back to his home, after which the caller reported hearing several more shots.

Law enforcement also reported hearing shots once they arrived at the scene, and determined through prior investigations and neighbor statements that there was no phone in Waldner's home, where a spouse and at least two children were believed to be.

The highway patrol's SWAT team was called to the scene just before 10:30 p.m. and approached the home, where several women were standing on the front porch.

As the SWAT team approached in a Bearcat vehicle, giving commands over a loudspeaker that occupants should exit the residence with their hands up, Waldner exited the residence again and fire several shots in an unknown direction, the report said, and the SWAT team retreated in their vehicle before approaching again.

The report said Waldner then fired several shots toward the Bearcat, and screaming was heard as several of the women ran back into the residence. Waldner also went inside before returning several seconds later, firing at the Bearcat again and hitting it once.

A SWAT team marksman positioned in a field west of the residence then fired a single round, the report said, hitting Waldner in the chest and killing him.

Law enforcement recovered a .45 caliber handgun, .22 caliber handgun and .243 caliber rifle from Waldner's residence, along with spent shell casings from each firearm.

The report added that a March welfare check at the residence had resulted in Waldner telling a Hanson County Sheriff's Office deputy not to return to his property or "it wouldn't be good."

A neighbor also reported a recent interaction with Waldner, where his unoccupied vehicle was blocking a highway. When the neighbor asked about the vehicle, the report said that "Waldner stated that he was the Lord and that the neighbor needed to acknowledge that Waldner was the Lord," and that if the neighbor denied this they would be "dead before leaving out of the door."

The report concludes that the unnamed officer "utilized deadly force in a situation that was tense, uncertain, and building." Both the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation report and South Dakota Chief Deputy Attorney General Charles McGuigan deemed the shooting justified.

