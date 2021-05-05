DCP Ropes In 51job Co-Founder, Ocean Link for $5 Billion Buyout

Manuel Baigorri
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Recruitment site 51job Inc. received an updated buyout proposal from a consortium led by DCP Capital in what could be one of the largest takeovers of a U.S.-listed Chinese firm this year.

DCP has teamed up with private-equity firm Ocean Link and 51job Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Rick Yan and has sent a revised version of the takeover bid it originally announced in September to the company’s board, it said in an announcement Tuesday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report.

The Beijing-based buyout firm in September made a non-binding cash offer of $79.05 per common share for all of the company’s outstanding shares, valuing 51job at about $5.3 billion. The company formed a special committee to evaluate and consider the offer as well as other potential strategic alternatives.

The committee will continue to evaluate the proposal in light of the latest development, the company said. No decisions have been made regarding the proposal or any alternative strategic option, they said.

51job’s American depositary shares closed up 11% on Tuesday, their biggest move since the proposal was originally disclosed in September.

Founded in 1998, 51job provides human resources services in China. It offers recruitment, employee retention and other personnel-related assistance. Its biggest shareholder is Japan’s Recruit Holdings Co., while Yan owns a significant minority stake in the company.

The company has expanded over the years both organically and via acquisitions including Yingjiesheng.com in 2015.

DCP Capital is led by former KKR & Co. and Morgan Stanley private equity dealmakers, according to its website. Ocean Link, which focuses on China’s consumer, travel and telecommunications, media and technology sectors, was part of an investor group that agreed to take 58.com Inc. private last year in a deal valuing China’s biggest online classifieds firm at about $8.7 billion.

(Updates with Tuesday’s share price close in fifth paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Futures, Asian Stocks Steady After Tech Drop: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures and Asian stocks were steady Wednesday after a selloff in technology shares amid comments from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on interest rates that rattled markets. The dollar held gains.S&P 500 contracts were little changed following a climb in commodity, financial and industrial sectors that helped the gauge pare losses. Weakness in megacaps such as Apple Inc., Tesla Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. dragged the Nasdaq 100 lower. Australian shares fluctuated, while Hong Kong futures declined. Holidays in key markets including Japan, China and South Korea will limit trade in Asian hours.Yellen said rates will likely rise as government spending ramps up and the economy responds with faster growth, comments that economists regarded as self-evident. In a subsequent interview, the former Federal Reserve Chair said she wasn’t predicting or recommending rate hikes.Commodities rallied to the highest in almost a decade as a rebound from the pandemic in the world’s largest economies stokes demand for metals, food and energy. Treasury futures were steady, with cash markets closed in Asia.The debate on whether government spending could spur excessive inflation comes as stock valuations hover near the highest levels in two decades. Investors have been reluctant to push rallies further despite some blowout corporate earnings. While the Fed has assured markets that interest rates will remain at current lows throughout the recovery, strengthening data raised concerns that policy makers may move to tighten sooner than anticipated.Read: Nasdaq 100’s Worst Day Since March Sparked by Inflation Fears“Yellen’s comments did not specify a timeframe for rises and she clarified her comments by saying that she was not recommending FOMC rate hikes,” said Kim Mundy, currency strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “We still expect the FOMC will be very patient as economic data improves.”The latest numbers showed the U.S. trade deficit widening to a new record in March. Meanwhile, a senior White House economic aide demurred on the question of whether President Joe Biden will nominate Fed Chair Jerome Powell for a second four-year term, saying the decision on selecting the next central bank chief will come after a thorough process.Here are some key events to watch this week:U.S. ADP employment change is due WednesdayChicago Fed President Charles Evans gives a virtual speech at an event hosted by Bard College on Wednesday. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester gives a virtual speech to the Boston Economic ClubBank of England rate decision ThursdayThe April U.S. employment report is released on FridayThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures rose less than 0.1% as of 8:11 a.m. in Hong Kong. The S&P 500 Index lost 0.7%Nasdaq 100 contracts were flat after the index fell 1.9%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.1%Hang Seng Index futures declined 1.1% earlierCurrenciesThe Japanese yen traded at 109.34 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.4840 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steadyThe euro traded at $1.2015BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was steady at 1.59%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $66.23 a barrelGold was at $1,777.70 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • This is how much Pfizer has made from the coronavirus vaccine

    The company made a third of its annual revenue in the first three months of the year

  • Great Power Competition in the Final Frontier: How to Keep the Peace in Space

    Great Power competition is back, and it’s headed to the stars once again. On one side is an international coalition led by the United States, committed to exploration and commercial development. On the other side are the rogue nations of Russia and China. Russia’s glory days in space are behind it, but it still has the capacity to harm U.S. interests. China, on the other hand, is an up-and-coming space power determined to increase its sphere of influence both on the earth and above it. This past October, eight nations — the U.S., Australia, Canada, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom — signed the Artemis Accords, a cooperative agreement for the peaceful uses of outer space. Russia and China were decidedly unimpressed. They recently signed a memorandum of understanding to partner on the construction of a lunar research base. Since President Biden reaffirmed American commitment to the Artemis Accords as a foundation for future moon missions, the Russia–China agreement is a clear challenge to the vision of the U.S. and its allies. Realpolitik is a basic fact of international relations. We can’t eliminate it. But we can mitigate it, by creating governance institutions for space that incentivize governments to play nice. What we need is a clear and effective property-rights regime for celestial resources. Each year, the global space economy (public and private) generates somewhere between $360 billion and $415 billion in revenue. Industry analysts predict explosive growth in the coming decades. For example, Morgan Stanley believes the space economy “could surge to over $1 trillion by 2040,” with most of the growth coming from the private sector. Developments in the space economy are accelerating and increasingly diverse: Activities that were previously the purview of science fiction, such as asteroid mining and in-situ resource utilization, will soon be feasible. We must clarify the property-rights system sooner rather than later. Public international space law is largely ambivalent about property rights. The 1967 Outer Space Treaty, still the bedrock governing document, is silent on the matter. However, one of its articles forbids “national appropriation by sovereignty,” which poses difficulties for property rights. In short, no national jurisdiction, no enforceable property rights. But recent developments are much more encouraging. Friendly nations such as Luxembourg, Japan, and the UAE have either passed legislation or are taking up serious discussions about this issue. Importantly, the signatories of the Artemis Accords “affirm that the extraction of space resources does not inherently constitute national appropriation under Article II of the Outer Space Treaty.” Score one for commerce. Unfortunately, Russia and China view the Accords with suspicion, seeing them as a thinly veiled attempt to promote U.S. hegemony in space. Their paranoia says more about their ambitions than ours. Nevertheless, to keep the peace in orbit and beyond, we must take the concerns of these nations seriously. America needs to sweeten the pot. China and Russia’s obstreperousness is understandable, if not defensible. They currently lag the U.S. in space capabilities. Any international system for extracting and using space resources will benefit current space leaders. It is up to the U.S. to assure its competitors that it is not trying to monopolize space wealth. U.S. government cooperation with Russia continues for now on the International Space Station, but that may be ending. Russia’s space agency wants to build its own space station by 2030 and insinuated it would leave ISS some years before that. Furthermore, commercial activities between the U.S. and Russia are now limited because of Moscow’s continuing use of chemical weapons against its citizens, especially political dissidents. As for China, the Wolf Amendment prevents U.S. government space cooperation with Beijing based on human-rights considerations, but a longer litany of intellectual-property violations and other anti-competitive behavior significantly limits the potential for commercial cooperation. How can the U.S. bring Russia and China to the table? First, we should consider targeted agreements with these nations in space ventures. In the case of China, this requires explicit congressional approval. Sending out cross-party feelers while maintaining a tough stance overall provides the right combination of carrot and stick. Second, the U.S. should credibly commit to limit its homesteading claims. In other words, the government should prevent overly expansive initial resource claims by U.S. nationals. The low-hanging fruit of accessible water and minerals, which depend on technological capabilities the U.S. is uniquely well-positioned to achieve, is scarce. By exercising restraint in its resource claims, the U.S. can signal to its competitors that space is big enough for all of them. Commercial ties often work well in securing peace among nations. Bombing your trading partner is bad for business. Erik Gartzke, a political scientist at the University of California, San Diego, calls this the “capitalist peace.” As on earth, so in space: Countries will hesitate to interfere in each other’s space operations if it means forfeiting economic gains from space wealth. China and Russia will probably never sign the Artemis Accords, but they don’t need to. As long as we make trading rather than raiding worth their while, we can prevent celestial conflict from escalating. Alas, no strategy for peace in space is foolproof. Economic self-interest by itself can’t guarantee good behavior. Russia’s experience with markets transformed it into a gangster state. China’s recent behavior shows private enterprise is all too compatible with domestic control and international aggression. Nevertheless, securing buy-in from these potential rivals is essential for mankind’s future in space. Property rights to space resources are key to promoting good celestial citizenship. Kevin O’Connell is the CEO of Space Economy Rising LLC and was formerly the Director of the Office of Space Commerce in the U.S. Department of Commerce. Alexander William Salter is an associate professor of economics in the Rawls College of Business at Texas Tech University and a research fellow at TTU’s Free Market Institute.

  • Lufthansa Wins Investor Approval for $6.6 Billion Capital Raise

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Lufthansa AG shareholders approved a potential capital raise of 5.5 billion euros ($6.6 billion), a move management said is needed to repair the stricken carrier’s balance sheet.At the German airline’s annual meeting on Tuesday, a majority of investors gave permission for the issuance of 2.15 billion new shares at a time of the carrier’s choosing. The nominal price of the stock would be 2.56 euros each, about one-fourth Lufthansa’s current share price, though the airline is likely to issue them at a higher amount.The company said last week it wouldn’t use the full amount available, and instead aim for the “smallest possible” raise.“The resolution is intended to enable us to increase our capital flexibly so that we can strengthen our balance sheet ratios again and return to our former financial stability,” Chief Executive Officer Carsten Spohr said in a speech to shareholders, urging them to back the proposal.The move would give Europe’s largest airline enough cash to replace Germany’s so-called silent participation, a major part of Lufthansa’s 9 billion-euro government bailout. The interest rates on the instrument -- a debt-equity hybrid that doesn’t dilute shareholder voting rights -- are set to rise over coming years.A simple majority was required for the motion to pass. The airline said it hasn’t decided when to undertake the capital raise, but could do so this year if market conditions allow.Summer StruggleLast week, Lufthansa became the latest carrier to lower its expectations for summer travel, saying a significant market recovery won’t come until the second half as inoculation programs progress. It estimates full-year capacity at around 40% of pre-crisis levels.The company said Monday that it restructured aircraft delivery schedules with Airbus SE and Boeing Co., while agreeing to purchase 10 additional wide-body jets.Responding to investor questions, Spohr said the airline would wait for the global aviation market to recover before selling non-core operations such as its Airplus credit-card service and the remainder of its LSG catering arm.The shares pared earlier gains to trade 0.3% higher at 11.05 euros as of 4:10 p.m. in Frankfurt.Government SupportThe fund-raising proposal is expected to pass with support from the German government, Lufthansa’s largest shareholder. Advisory firms have also urged shareholders to vote in favor.Paying back the 5.5 billion-euro silent participation would leave Lufthansa owing a total of 2 billion euros to the governments of Switzerland, Belgium and Austria, where it also operates flag-carrier airlines. The company has already repaid 1 billion euros of the amount loaned by Germany’s state development bank, KfW.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cal Clutterbuck with a Shorthanded Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres

    Cal Clutterbuck (New York Islanders) with a Shorthanded Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres, 05/04/2021

  • From icon to pariah: Trump and social media

    Donald Trump was among the most effective politicians at using social media and built a vast following on the major platforms before being abruptly banned.

  • Derek Chauvin: ex-officer convicted in George Floyd’s murder asks for new trial

    Attorney Eric Nelson alleges prosecutorial and jury misconduct and errors of law at trial and says the verdict was contrary to law A memorial at what is now George Floyd Square in Minneapolis. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, has asked a judge for a new trial, according to a court document filed Tuesday. Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, said his client had been deprived of a fair trial, adding that there had been prosecutorial and jury misconduct and errors of law at trial and that the verdict was contrary to law. Nelson cited many reasons in his request for a new trial, including allegations of prosecutorial and jury misconduct. Nelson also said judge Peter Cahill, who presided over the trial, had abused his discretion when he denied an earlier request for a new trial based on publicity during the proceedings, which Nelson said threatened the fairness of the trial. Derek Chauvin, former Minneapolis police officer listens as the verdict is read in his trial. Photograph: AP Nelson also took issue with Cahill’s refusal to sequester the jury for the trial or admonish them to avoid all media, and with his refusal to allow a man who was with Floyd at the time of his arrest to testify. The move comes two weeks after Chauvin was found guilty of second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s killing. A 12-member jury swiftly and unanimously found Chauvin, 45, guilty on all three counts he faced, following three weeks of testimony from 45 witnesses, including bystanders, police officials and medical experts. The rare verdict against a police officer is considered a milestone in the fraught racial history of the United States and a rebuke of law enforcement’s treatment of Black Americans. Ben Crump, an attorney for the Floyd family, called the verdict “a turning point in American history for accountability of law enforcement” at the time. In a confrontation captured on video, Chauvin, a white veteran of the police force, pushed his knee into the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, for more than nine minutes on 25 May 2020. Chauvin and three fellow officers were attempting to arrest Floyd, accused of using a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes at a grocery store. Nelson also asked the judge for a hearing to impeach the verdict on the grounds that the jury committed misconduct, felt race-based pressure, felt intimidated or threatened, and/or failed to adhere to jury instructions, though the filing did not include details about that assertion. To impeach a verdict is to question its validity. The brief did not mention recent reports that one of the jurors participated in a 28 August march in Washington DC to honor Martin Luther King Jr. That juror, Brandon Mitchell, has defended his actions, saying the event was to commemorate the 1963 March on Washington and was not a protest over Floyd’s death. Floyd’s brother and sister, Philonise and Bridgett Floyd, and relatives of others who had been shot by police addressed the crowd at the march last summer. A request for a new trial is routine following a guilty verdict and often mirrors issues that will be raised on appeal, said Mike Brandt, a Minneapolis defense attorney who has been closely following the case. If this request is denied, it can add another layer of decisions for Nelson to appeal. Brandt and others have said Chauvin’s convictions are unlikely to be overturned. Brandt said Nelson will likely file more detailed written arguments on these issues. The purpose of holding a hearing to impeach the verdict would be to develop a factual record and present evidence that could determine whether the verdict was compromised. If a hearing is granted, it’s likely Mitchell would be called in to answer questions, Brandt said.

  • 'My first new house in 40 years and it’s gone': Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes cause heavy damage across South; at least 3 dead

    The South is again at risk of severe weather Tuesday, the National Weather Service says, after tornadoes damaged parts of Mississippi and Kentucky.

  • Charity experts: No changes expected at Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation after divorce

    The divorce of Bill and Melinda Gates shouldn't cause any problems at their world-renowned Seattle-based foundation, charity experts told USA TODAY.

  • Bombardier to exit its Alstom stake valued at $633 million

    Canadian business jet maker Bombardier Inc. said on Tuesday it expects to exit its 3.1% stake in French rail giant Alstom SA valued at around 527 million euros ($633 million) through a book building process to institutional investors. Montreal-based Bombardier said it would sell its 11.5 million shares in Alstom, which it acquired as part of a 5.5 billion euros sale of its rail business to the French firm. The sale, which was completed in January, has turned Bombardier into a pure play business jet maker.

  • Ferrari pushes back profit goal, but keeps electric pledge

    MILAN (Reuters) -Ferrari pushed back its profit target for next year after delaying investments and some deliveries in the pandemic, but stuck to its timetable for a first electric car by 2025. The luxury carmaker famed for its 'Cavallino Rampante', or 'Prancing Horse', badge had predicted adjusted core earnings of 1.8-2.0 billion euros ($2.2-$2.4 billion) in 2022. "We expect the prudent steps we took in 2020 and are continuing in 2021 to adjust our expenditure in response to the COVID-19 emergency will postpone by one year the achievement of our year-end 2022 guidance," Chairman John Elkann said.

  • Carbon Hits Record 50 Euros on Tighter Pollution Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost of pollution in Europe has surged more than 50% this year, signaling that the region’s tougher climate policies are starting to make a difference.Futures in the region’s carbon market, the world’s biggest, exceeded 50 euros ($60) per metric ton for the first time on Tuesday. Rising prices make it more expensive to release carbon dioxide into the air and force industry to look for cleaner ways to stoke their furnaces and keep the lights on.And the rally has further to go, according to Ulf Ek, chief investment officer at London hedge fund Northlander Commodity Advisors LLP. He expects futures to trade as high as 75 euros by the end of the year.“The 50 euro-mark has some significance since it has been a target price for some investors for a number of years by now,” Ek said by email. “Fundamentally, we believe prices can go higher than that, but also expect some tough political discussions on our way to 100+ prices which may turn sentiment at some point.”The permits rose as much as 1.3% on Tuesday to trade as high as 50.05 euros on ICE Futures Europe, before trading little changed from Monday.Options traders are anticipating even higher prices. Calls to buy European Union emission permits at 60 euros per ton, or about 20% above the prevailing market rate, now have the highest open interest on the ICE Futures Europe exchange.Last spring, carbon futures slumped with the rest of the global economy as the pandemic struck, trading below 15 euros in late March 2020 as the lockdowns crimped industrial activity.But as leaders in Brussels moved to make the economic recovery a green one, it became clear that any disruption in the carbon market would be temporary. In July, futures surged above 30 euros for the first time in more than a decade, just days before the EU passed its 500 billion-euro Green Deal.Arbitrage OpportunityAt the same time, financial players have continued to buy the permits, seeing an arbitrage opportunity between the current price and higher levels needed to achieve the climate plans.The rally in prices and concerns by the industry over its competitiveness are poised to add further tensions to the political discussions about implementing the Green Deal, aimed at reaching climate neutrality by 2050 and toughening the 2030 emissions-reduction goal.Some technologies to cut emissions, like hydrogen made without emissions, are still too expensive for steel and chemicals producers to use today. But further price gains could change that.“If industry can’t decarbonize, it could just mean higher compliance bills for a while” said Emily Jackson, analyst at BloombergNEF. “They will likely start being more strategic about their purchasing and could start hedging in the way that the power sector do now.”But the multibillion-euro price tag that the EU plans to pay for its climate goals will also be eased by the soaring carbon price. Governments auction permits and earmark at least 50% of the proceeds for climate initiatives. As the cost soars, it means EU countries are brining in more money from those auctions.Record Carbon Price in Europe Will Bolster Government BudgetsEU leaders are due to debate enacting the stricter pollution target for the next decade at an extraordinary summit in Brussels on May 23. National governments are divided over issues ranging from the pace at which the EU ETS should be tightened in the coming years to applying carbon trading to new sectors, such as housing and road transport.The European Commission is set to propose on July 14 a package of regulations to enact the new 2030 target of cutting greenhouse gases by at least 55% from 1990 levels. The rules will need consent from national governments and the European Parliament to become binding.(Updates with options in 6th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Equinox Discusses Going Public Via Social Capital SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Equinox Holdings, the luxury gym operator popular among financiers and celebrities, has held talks to go public by merging with a blank-check company backed by investor Chamath Palihapitiya, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Negotiations between Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI and Equinox, which also operates SoulCycle and Blink Fitness, aren’t finalized and it’s possible that discussions may not result in a deal, said one of the people, asking not to be identified because the information is private. A transaction could value the combined entity at more than $7.5 billion, one of the people said. That would include a meaningful injection from a so-called private investment in public equity, or PIPE, deal.A representative for Equinox declined to comment on the talks and didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the specific Social Capital vehicle. A representative for Social Capital Hedosophia declined to comment.Equinox, which was forced to shutter many locations last year due to the pandemic, reported a loss of around $350 million on about $650 million in revenue last year and had drawn interest from SPACs valuing it at $7 billion or more, Bloomberg News reported last month. Founded in 1991, it expanded into hospitality, opening its first hotel in 2019 in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards neighborhood.Led by executive Chairman Harvey Spevak, Equinox struck a funding deal with private equity firm Silver Lake last year to build out its Equinox+ digital platform. L Catterton, the consumer-focused private equity firm, also owns a minority stake.Palihapitiya, in partnership with Ian Osborne of Hedosophia, has raised six special purpose acquisition companies, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Social Capital Hedosophia SPACs have merged with companies to form Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., Opendoor Technologies Inc. and Clover Health Investments Corp.. Another Palihapitiya-Osborne vehicle has agreed to merge with Social Finance Inc., or SoFi.Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI raised $1.15 billion in an October initial public offering. Its shares closed on Tuesday at $10.43.(Updates potential valuation in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • KKR earnings surge 63% on strong capital market business

    (Reuters) -Private-equity firm KKR & Co Inc said on Tuesday its first-quarter after-tax distributable earnings surged 63% year-on-year, driven by growth in its capital markets business and public market holdings. KKR and its peers have been selling assets for top dollar as the global economy bounces back from fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. The majority of KKR's divestments came from sales of stakes in portfolio companies, including sporting goods retailer Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, pharmaceutical firm BridgeBio Pharma Inc and sports-betting company FanDuel.

  • Stiffed Vendors Get Tough With U.S. Retailers After Big Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- As U.S. retailers celebrate a boom lifting one of the pandemic’s hardest-hit sectors, scars left by a year of bankruptcies and delayed vendor payments could threaten to undermine their recovery -- just as the crucial back-to-school shopping season begins.After watching their receivables mount last year, vendors of apparel and other goods demanded change. In order to ship, many began requiring payment upon delivery of the goods or even in advance, according to people with knowledge of the demands, which were made of distressed and healthy clients alike. For merchants, that’s a big cash drain at a time of great uncertainty.The shift comes after retailers spent much of last year delaying payments to preserve cash. Such maneuvers have long been used by struggling chains, but amid the pandemic, even more stable merchants like Macy’s Inc. and Gap Inc. followed suit. An analysis of company financial data showed such buyers took at least two weeks longer to pay their suppliers than the same period the prior year.Vendors are “shell-shocked” after a string of Covid-era bankruptcies left them with large losses, and more concerned about guaranteeing they’ll be paid, said Perry Mandarino, head of restructuring and investment banking at B. Riley. “Late payments are not being tolerated,” Mandarino said.Contributing to their hard-line approach is the knowledge that one traditional safety net has become less available and more expensive. Credit insurance and factoring companies -- the financial support systems for many suppliers -- scaled back last year after suffering their own Covid losses from unpaid vendor bills they were forced to cover. Many are waiting to see how retailers recover and are only selectively writing policies tied to the healthiest merchants now.Manufacturers need to protect themselves, but they still need to sell goods. Vendors don’t have the capability to manage the risk on their own, said Michael McGrail, chief operating officer at Tiger Capital Group, which conducts services including inventory appraisals. Without a backstop, “it becomes a real leap of faith,” to supply goods and wait for payment.Some see the pullback inviting nontraditional entrants into the market for vendor financing. New York-based Angelo Gordon is one investment firm wading into the space; it’s begun offering put options on accounts receivable claims, another form of trade credit insurance for vendors.Refinancing WaveOne other bright spot for retailers is that many have the benefit of red-hot debt markets to refinance other obligations. In March, Nordstrom Inc. issued bonds to buy back pricey debt it borrowed in mid-2020. Kohl’s Corp. followed soon after, slashing its interest costs.Those savings may help retailers plug the hole created by accelerating vendor payments, said Lynn Whitmore, corporate origination leader for Well Fargo Commercial Capital’s origination team.“On one hand, smart companies like Nordstrom and Kohl’s are raising money to maximize liquidity, reduce interest expense, and extend looming debt maturities,” Whitmore said. “On the other, even though many retailers are flush with cash, they are still facing vendor pressures and supply chain challenges more than they have before.”Vendors have also been taking action to recoup payment when clients delay checks or enter Chapter 11, which freezes ordinary payments and leaves creditors at risk of losses. After stationery chain Paper Source Inc. filed for bankruptcy in March, suppliers complained publicly that the company had placed large orders in the previous weeks only to seek bankruptcy protection without paying for them.Vendors to Sycamore-backed Belk Inc. last year consulted lawyers about missed or months-delayed payments, and at least a dozen suppliers to Eddie Lampert’s Sears chain filed lawsuits in 2020 over unpaid bills, according to court filings.Belk filed for bankruptcy in February with a plan to fully repay vendors, and Sears has confidentially settled the majority of its vendor suits. Both companies declined to comment. A representative for Paper Source said the company is “confident” many suppliers will be reimbursed for a majority of their claims. ​Stretched SchedulesSuppliers to distressed retailers have always had to fret whether their last check before a bankruptcy would leave them short. But amid the pandemic, the concern extended to healthier chains. Merchants across the credit spectrum have strategically deferred rent and other bills to preserve cash, and that’s meant that even healthy buyers with previously sterling records have startled vendors.Gap, for example, took about 68 days to pay in the quarter through October, more than three weeks longer than in the same period the previous year. It stretched fourth-quarter payments by more than two weeks, to 57 days. Ross Stores Inc. had a similar jump, taking 75 and 68 days to pay in its most recent third and fourth quarters, or about a month longer than last year.Typically, retailers pay within 45 days, though many doubled that time during the pandemic, according to a person familiar with the situation. At Macy’s, payment times jumped about a month, to 111 and 93 days in the third and fourth quarters.A Macy’s representative referred to a March 2020 statement saying the retailer would extend payment times to boost liquidity, and added that the department store chain is starting to shorten its payment schedule as operations normalize. Representatives for Ross and Gap didn’t respond to requests for comment.“There has been and there continues to be a significant amount of disruption in the marketplace,” said Michael Stanley, managing director and head of factoring at leading industry firm Rosenthal & Rosenthal.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US faces growing pressure over ‘moral responsibility’ to waive intellectual property rights on Covid vaccines

    WHO and White House mull whether to lift patent constraints on vaccine production

  • Argentinian soccer player was sent off during the Champions League semi-final, and a commentator said it was because of his 'Latino temperament'

    CBS Sports commentator Jim Beglin said, "it's that Latino temperament," in reference to why Angel Di Maria reacted angrily and stamped player's foot.

  • ‘I’ve had it with her’: Kevin McCarthy caught on hot mic bad-mouthing Liz Cheney, report says

    Kevin McCarthy says he has “lost confidence” in Liz Cheney in comments he made on a hot mic, according to a report. “I think she’s got real problems,” the Republican House minority leader said about his colleague during an off-air moment in an appearance on Fox News, Axios reports, citing a recording made of the exchange with a host. You know, I’ve lost confidence.

  • George Conway says Rudy Giuliani is in deep ‘sh**’

    Husband of Kellyanne Conway says FBI search warrants 'tell you a lot' about FBI investigation into Donald Trump's former lawyer

  • Bernie Sanders launches blistering attack on Mitch McConnell in Kentucky

    Senator Bernie Sanders accused Republican senator Mitch McConnell of making ‘the rich richer’ in America