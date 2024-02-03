DCPS begins their second School Showcase Saturday

Duval County Public Schools hosts an event to help parents make the right decision for their children.

School Showcase Saturday is to help families make the best enrollment decisions for their children for the 2024-25 school year.

All schools will be open on their designated Saturdays, and families will have a chance to meet school leaders and staff, ask questions, and attend school tours.

The event will be Saturday starting at 9 a.m.

Read: Florida lawmakers eyeing THC caps for legal weed ahead of likely statewide vote in November

Elementary schools available to tour are GRASP Academy, John Love Early Learning Center, and John E. Ford K8.

School tours will begin at the following times: 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2 p.m.

According to DCPS, schools will host tours at their school sites. There are a few exceptions. With campuses being renovated and rebuilt across the district through the half-penny initiative, some schools will have to host their tours at off-site locations. See below:

Chaffee Trail Middle School will host a Q&A at Chaffee Trail Elementary School.

Read: ‘Emergency demolition:’ RISE Doro coming down quickly because of public safety danger, officials say

Ribault Middle School will host tours at A. Philip Randolph High School.

Ribault High School will host tours at Ribault Middle School.

Highlands Elementary School will host tours at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School.

Read: ‘Do not sell:’ Jacksonville woman denied purchase of Black History books at local Target store

Prepare:

Talk with school leadership and other parents to make sure you have all your questions answered: before/after school care, transportation, electives, special programs, clubs, sports, uniforms, etc.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.