DCPS deputy superintendent to temporarily fill top spot

Duval County Public Schools’ second in command will temporarily take over the district’s top spot.

The school board voted to promote Deputy Superintendent Dr. Dana Kriznar to the interim superintendent position. This will give the board up to six months to find Duval’s next long-term top educator.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with Dr. Kriznar for decades now and I can tell you that she is uniquely qualified for this position,” Board Chair Dr. Kelly Coker said.

Dr. Kriznar started in the district as a teacher in 1986. She worked her way up to principal and eventually a district leader.

“At my core, I am Duval proud and grateful for this opportunity to work with our principals, teachers, and staff in this capacity,” Dr. Kriznar said in a statement sent to Action News Jax. “When it comes to student success and great schools, so much positive momentum has been generated in recent years, and I will be working with our school leaders to keep that momentum moving in a good direction.”

There was some concern from about hiring from within from board members who pointed to the Douglas Anderson investigation and alleged underreporting of teacher misconduct.

“Dr. Kriznar is wonderful but she was in upper leadership during that time,” Board Member Charlotte Joyce said. Board Chair Coker argued, “the reality is Dr. Kriznar would not have been knowledgeable about the intimate details of that.”

The board voted between four candidates including:

Wayne Gent, Former Superintendent of St. Lucie Public Schools

Matthew Ohlson, UNF Professor

Kevin Hyde, Former Interim President at FSCJ

Dr. Dana Kriznar, Deputy Superintendent

Dr. Kriznar was the only person from within the district. Board Member April Carney said, “I think if we make those changes during our bridge period — then we’re going to have a larger pool of long-term superintendents that find our district appealing.”

The board voted five to two to select Dr. Kriznar for the job. The board is set to meet next month for a special meeting to discuss next moves in launching a national search for a permanent superintendent, which Coker said will include community input.

