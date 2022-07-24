DCR employee slashed in face after turning woman away from area in Myles Standish State Forest

A Department of Conservation and Recreation employee was slashed in the face by a woman after he told her she could not go into a non-accessible area of Myles Standish State Forest, State Police said.

The encounter happened shortly before 2:10 p.m. at Barrett’s Pond in Carver. The 63-year-old employee told State Police he denied the woman access to the pond gate, which was closed.

The woman then slashed him in the face, resulting a superficial injury, and quickly left the scene with a man, according to police.

Police searched the area but could not find either person.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic woman with a thin build, wearing a blue t-shirt and bathing suit. The man was described as a Black man wearing a red t-shirt and black shorts. The were seen in an older-model dark-colored Toyota coupe.

The DCR employee was treated at the scene and declined to be taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police-Bourne Barracks at 508-759-4488.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW