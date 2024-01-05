DCSD implementing dashboard cameras

Jan. 5—GREENSBURG — The Decatur County Sheriff Department announced at the December 18 county commissioners meeting that they received a Indiana Criminal Justice Institute grant for $194,762.88 for patrol vehicle dashboard cameras and requested approval to install the cameras, which the commissioners gave.

Sheriff Bill Meyerrose said the department had three dashboard cameras previously which were in DUI investigation cars, but that it has been at least six years since those cameras were last used. The department no longer has those cameras and has not had dashboard cameras since at least 2018, he added.

"The purpose of the in-dash cameras," Meyerrose said, "is to record evidence of crimes such as impaired driving, pursuits, etc."

The department is purchasing 18 cameras totaling $222,069.60. This will cover every patrol vehicle. When a new patrol vehicle is purchased, the camera from the vehicle being sold will be transferred to the new vehicle. Meyerrose doesn't anticipate needing additional cameras in the future unless the department adds more deputies to the staff.

The cameras will be purchased from Axon, which is the same company that the department purchased body-worn cameras from in 2023. Meyerrose indicated the dash camera and body-worn camera systems will be integrated.

The ICJI grant comes at no cost to Decatur County and covers all but $27,306.72 of the cameras' total cost. The remainder will be financed by Axon interest-free and Meyerrose is working it into the DCSD's annual budget, paying it over a four-year period at $6,726.68 annually starting January 2025.