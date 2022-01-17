DCYF: What they knew and when they knew it

Jan. 16—Selected official records in the case of Harmony Montgomery:

July 2019: Harmony's great uncle — Kevin Montgomery — sees Harmony with a black eye at an undisclosed location. He's also concerned about her being spanked hard, forced to stand in the corner for hours and ordered to scrub the toilet with a toothbrush. He believes Harmony's dad, Adam Montgomery, has relapsed into drugs. He notifies DCYF after the fact.

Source: Police affidavit justifying the arrest of Adam Montgomery

Aug. 5, 2019: Neighbors of 77 Gilford St. call police with concerns about a young child living at the address. Parents are squatting there, with no electricity, only a small generator. Police note they have been called several times and have assisted DCYF on check condition calls.

Source: MPD Calls for Service Report

Aug. 19, 2019: Adam Montgomery calls police from 77 Gilford St. to claim his uncle, Kevin, is harassing him. Adam claims Kevin took his TV and is making false reports to DCYF.

Source: MPD Call for Service Report

Aug. 21, 2019: Caller to Manchester police complains about squatters at 77 Gilford St. and trash everywhere. The generator is mentioned again. Dispatcher notes receiving numerous calls. DCYF is involved.

Source: MPD Call for Service Report

Sept. 11, 2019: Manchester police answer a call about a dispute involving the Montgomerys and the owner of 77 Gilford St., who is Adam's grandmother. Police note clutter, including food and empty food containers. Power has been shut off, but a generator runs a refrigerator, and the home has running water. Police note three children, whose names are blacked out in reports. They are properly dressed. Home does not appear unsafe. Referral made to DCYF.

Source: MPD Incident Report

Ongoing: Adam Montgomery never enrolled Harmony in school in 2020 and 2021, his mother said, and Harmony misses important doctor appointments. Adam is homeless and using drugs. DCYF has an open case on Harmony but did not remove her a year ago when they witnessed bruises.

"Dcyf failed my child 100 percent & everyone in my family will vouch for that," Crystal Sorey wrote.

Source: emails to Mayor Joyce Craig on Dec. 29 and Jan. 2.