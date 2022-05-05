DCYF says maltreatment led to death of 9-month-old in 2020

PROVIDENCE — Based on a criminal investigation dating back to December 2020, the Department of Children, Youth & Families on Thursday disclosed that maltreatment had contributed to the death of a 9-month-old from West Greenwich.

The incident occurred on Dec. 2, 2020 and the agency said it had no previous involvement with the family.

“The Department held off on making a final determination relative to child maltreatment until the conclusion of the criminal investigation,” said spokeswoman Kerri White.

Due to confidentiality laws, the department said it was prohibited from sharing additional information.

But police reports at the time said officers were first called to a Cranston home on Lincoln Avenue for a report of an infant boy who was not breathing. The child was later pronounced dead at Hasbro Children's Hospital.

As part of the investigation state police searched a West Greenwich home on Mishnock Road.

