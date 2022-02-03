DCYF watchdog: Pols and public should be patient, let police continue search for Harmony

Feb. 3—The New Hampshire Child Advocate called on the public and elected state leaders to be patient and let police do their job as the search for Harmony Montgomery enters its second month.

In a seven-page document, the Office of Child Advocate said demands for extra investigations and information about past state involvement with the family have negative effects. They interrupt the search, overburden DCYF staff and undermine confidence in child protection and oversight, the advocate said.

"Patience with law enforcement is the immediate priority while investigations are underway to determine what happened and where the child is," reads the seven-page issue briefing.

Manchester police labeled Harmony as missing on Dec. 31. She was 5 when she was last seen in 2019. The search for her involves both Manchester police and the FBI.

In a statement Thursday, Manchester police said the investigation into Harmony's whereabouts is an "ongoing and top priority" for the police department.

"Everyday, many detectives are working this case and following tips," police spokeswoman Heather Hamel said in an email. A reward currently stands at $144,000, and police have a dedicated tip line at 603-203-6060.

Gov. Chris Sununu has called for an internal review of Harmony's family's involvement with the state Division for Children, Youth and Families. The Republican governor also has criticized Massachusetts courts for granting custody to Harmony's father, who has a lengthy and violent criminal record.

Massachusetts court officials have said they are reviewing the case.

The issue briefing was distributed by Moira O'Neill, the outgoing New Hampshire Child Advocate, whose office serves as a watchdog of DCYF. O'Neill's term as child advocate ended in January, but she said she will remain on the job until a successor is appointed.

The office said Sununu, lawmakers and the public need to have patience and trust in the system and abide by laws requiring confidentiality.

When DCYF and court officials are publicly accused and blamed during high-profile incidents, caseworkers and field staff are less likely to come forward and share concerns about the system, the issue briefing reads.

"There are multiple layers of scrutiny underway," it said.

DCYF has a formal process that examines the agency's actions in cases involving death of a parent or child involved with DCYF, serious injury caused by abuse, or child trafficking. Such reviews are confidential, but the Office of Child Advocate has the authority to share information when it is in the interest of the child or the public.

"This information cannot be shared publicly until any law enforcement investigations or prosecution is completed, again to protect the integrity of police investigations," the issue briefing reads.

