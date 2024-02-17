DD board will use ARPA funds to build playground

Feb. 17—ASHTABULA — Half a million dollars in COVID-19 relief funds will be used to create an inclusive playground in Ashtabula County after the Ashtabula County Board of Developmental Disabilities received a $632,212 in grant money.

Ashtabula County received the second-highest amount awarded in the state, which is part of the approximately $14.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds distributed by Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities Director Kim Hauck, said ACBDD Director of Quality and Community Outreach Manda Jackson.

She said the details on where the playground will be built are still being worked out.

"We are really excited. There has been a need for the project, but financing [has been an issue]," Jackson said.

The playground budget is $500,000.

The accessible playground will allow people with and without disabilities to play and enjoy the new facility. Jackson said two committees have been formed to push the project along.

The first committee is working on the location of the playground. She said different community leaders are involved in the discussion.

"I am hopeful by March 31 we will be able to finalize the location," Jackson said.

The ARPA money must be spent in this fiscal year.

"We are on a pretty tight line," she said.

The second committee will deal with the details about the design of the playground and the equipment needed. She said the two committees will include ACBDD board and staff members, community leaders, parents and clients.

Jackson said there are many playgrounds in Ashtabula County with some inclusive elements but this would provide a more complete playground to better serve the needs of the disabled. She said the playground will have better entry ways, equipment and other detailed designs to make it easier for those in wheelchairs.

Administrators have reached out to other communities that have constructed inclusive parks. Jackson said there are contractors and designers with complete playgrounds or you can create your own piece by piece.

Two other portions of the grant include $60,000 to help local businesses and organizations provide inclusivity for those with developmental disabilities. Another $25,000 will be used to install universal changing tables in key public spaces in Ashtabula County.

The rest of the grant ($47,212) will be used in 11 existing board programs to address community needs, Jackson said.

ACBDD Superintendent Toni Scurpa credited her staff for their work to get the grant.

"With these funds, we aim to implement projects that will not only enhance the lives of those we directly service, but will also have a ripple effect, positively impacting everyone in our community. We are eager to see the impact these funds will have fostering an environment of inclusivity and opportunity for years to come," she said.

The opportunity was simply too good to pass up.

"When an opportunity as impactful as this arose, we knew we couldn't let it pass without taking a chance. In many ways, we threw wishes, suggestions and ideas onto paper, daring to dream big. Our vision is to be a part of a community that genuinely addresses the diverse needs of the people we serve," Jackson said.