DDA nixes study session for closed meeting

Dec. 9—TRAVERSE CITY — The city's Downtown Development Authority Board canceled a rescheduled study session to meet behind closed doors with a local attorney.

Six members of the DDA Board — just enough for a quorum — met in closed session for just more than an hour with Traverse City attorney Cheryl Gore Follette on Friday morning. The board cited a letter from legal counsel subject to attorney-client privilege as the reason for the closed meeting.

Follette, a former Grand Traverse County commissioner and Northwestern Michigan College board trustee, responded "no comment" when asked about her participation in the closed meeting.

The special meeting was posted late Wednesday afternoon on the city's website — nothing on the meeting was posted on the DDA's website — after the DDA canceled its monthly study session. The study session had been rescheduled to Friday after being postponed from Dec. 1. The board was slated to discuss ongoing adjustments to the Moving Downtown Forward Tax Increment Financing plan, DDA CEO Jean Derenzy said earlier this week.

The DDA Board took no action following the closed session, which was attended by Board Chairman Gabe Schneider and vice-chair Scott Hardy, and members Pam DeMerle, Todd McMillen, Jeff Joubran and Peter Kirkwood, along with Derenzy and DDA attorney Scott Howard. Board members Michael Brodsky, Katy Bertodatto, Hillary Ascroft, Ed Slosky and Mayor Amy Shamroe were absent.

The DDA board's next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 15.