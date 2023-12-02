DDOT bus driver on unpaid leave after accident, failed breath alcohol test

A Detroit bus driver is on unpaid leave after he failed a breath alcohol test following a bus crash Friday morning, the Detroit Department of Transportation announced.

The incident occurred on bus route 17 along Eight Mile Road around 8:20 a.m. Friday, the Detroit Department of Transportation announced in a press release.

The bus drove over a curb and hit a tree when the driver accelerated while making a Michigan left turn. DDOT reported there were no serious injuries.

Per federal policy, officials removed the bus driver from service and conducted drug and alcohol testing, and the driver failed an alcohol breath test. The blood alcohol content limit for public transit operators is .02, compared with .08 for all drivers.

"As I have said since my first day on the job, safer service and more reliable service are DDOT’s top two priorities,” said DDOT interim executive director Michael Staley.

“Violations of DDOT’s drug and alcohol policy will be treated with the utmost urgency and seriousness, and the Department will take appropriate action based on the results of the investigation in this case," Staley said. "DDOT bus drivers provide a vital public service to the community, and we will continue our full-court-press to improve safety and service."

DDOT has placed the bus driver involved on unpaid administrative leave as the incident is under investigation.

