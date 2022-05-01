DeSantis vows to enact permitless carry law for Florida gun owners

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis promised Friday that the state will have a “constitutional carry” law at some point before he leaves office. The measure would most likely allow Floridians to carry firearms without a permit or required safety training.

“I can’t tell you exactly when, but I’m pretty confident that I will be able to sign ‘constitutional carry’ into law in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said during a news conference in Williston, Fla., according to the Tampa Bay Times.

“The Legislature will get it done. I can’t tell you if it’s going to be next week, six months, but I can tell you that before I am done as governor, we will have a signature on that bill.”

In this photo from Feb. 24, 2022, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers remarks at the 2022 CPAC conference at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Constitutional carry, also called permitless carry or unrestricted carry, is a policy that allows citizens to carry weapons without a government-issued permit. Supporters often argue that the policy simply enshrines existing rights under the Second Amendment. Those who wish to still obtain a permit can do so under the initiative.

Under current law, Florida residents must obtain a license to carry a concealed gun. Eligibility includes proof of competency with a firearm.

DeSantis, widely viewed as a leading Republican presidential candidate in 2024, has been burnishing his conservative credentials in recent months with a series of high-profile battles touching on race and gay rights issues, among others.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 25: Protesters rally against Ron DeSantis’s Politicization Of COVID-19 on February 25, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Protect Our Care)

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried oversees the state’s concealed weapons permits and sharply criticized the move as political. Fried is Florida’s lone statewide Democrat and is among her party’s candidates hoping to unseat DeSantis in this year’s election.

“This is absurd political pandering from the Governor of a state that has experienced some of the worst mass shootings in our country’s history and in a nation where we have the highest rates of gun violence in the world,” Fried said in a statement, alluding to the mass shootings at Orlando’s Pulse nightclub, where 49 people were killed in 2016, and the Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were killed in 2018.

“It’s an insult [to] the memories and families of every victim of gun violence,” Fried further charged. “We should be passing laws to prevent gun violence and working to fix our state’s affordable housing crisis, not creating chaos to score political points.”

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 20: Nikki Fried, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and a Democratic candidate for 2022 Florida gubernatorial race, arrives for a ceremony with U.S. President Joe Biden as he welcomes the 2021 NFL Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the South Lawn of the White House on July 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Although cheered by gun-rights activists, many law enforcement officials have warned about reducing the requirements to own and carry firearms.

As Ohio debated similar legislation earlier this year, ABC News spoke to Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey of Hamilton County in Ohio, who spoke out against the bill. The law, which Gov. Mike DeWine signed in March, also removes the requirement to “promptly” notify police of a firearm during an official stop unless asked.

"To allow people to carry concealed with no background check, no documentation of who they are and no training is dangerous," McGuffey told ABC News. "I am not against the Second Amendment — the right to bear arms. What I'm asking people to do is consider that there must be some failsafe placed into the system.

NAPLES, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 24: Guns stand for sale at a gun show on November 24, 2018 in Naples, Florida. According to recently released data from the U.S. centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicides and homicides involving guns have been increasing in America. The report, which faced a large backlash from the gun rights lobby, showed that during the time period between 2015-2016, there were 27,394 homicides involving guns and 44,955 gun suicides in America. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

According to the NRA-Institute for Legislative Action, 25 states have passed constitutional carry laws and the organization touts its gun activism for many of the policies on the books.

Georgia became the latest state to pass a similar law when Gov. Brian Kemp signed the Georgia Constitutional Carry Act on April 12. In March, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun in his state.