DEA agent accused of killing Salem cyclist arraigned on homicide charge

Those remembering 53-year-old Marganne Allen, who died after being struck by a man driving a truck while riding her bicycle, made a memorial site on High Street and Leslie Street SE.

The DEA agent accused of striking and killing a Salem cyclist while driving on-duty was arraigned in Marion County Circuit Court Wednesday.

Samuel Landis, 38, is charged with criminally negligent homicide for hitting Marganne Allen, 53, on March 28 while she was cycling home from work south of downtown on High Street.

On Aug. 31, a Marion County grand jury returned a secret indictment charging Landis. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Sept. 6.

Marion County District Attorney's Office officials said Landis surrendered on that warrant, posted $2,000 security and was released. He appeared for arraignment Wednesday.

The indictment came five months after Allen's death and four months after Keizer Police first referred the investigation to prosecutors.

The move comes after months of silence from city and county officials regarding Allen's death.

In a statement, Allen's family requested privacy and directed questions to their attorney.

“The family is very grateful for the thoughts and prayers directed to them in this very difficult time," they said in a statement. "The show of support has been especially heartwarming."

Allen was cycling on High Street near Leslie Street SE east of Salem Public Library the afternoon of March 28.

The scene of the crash rests at the bottom of a hill as High Street transitions from downtown into the Bush's Pasture Park neighborhood. The intersection has a stop sign for those traveling eastbound on Leslie Street. There is no stop sign for those traveling on High Street.

Neighborhood cameras captured the driver of the truck speeding through the neighborhood and running the stop sign, according to reporting from the Salem Reporter and confirmed by neighbors.

Witnesses at the scene said the driver did not approach Allen as others worked to provide her with shelter and first aid, witnesses said.

Allen was taken to Salem Health, where she died from her injuries.

Keizer Police took over the investigation after Salem Police discovered Landis was an on-duty DEA agent.

Salem Police passed the investigation on to Keizer Police, citing a potential conflict of interest.

Landis' criminal case was assigned to Judge Tracy Prall without entry of a plea. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 18.

"Because this is an ongoing criminal case, no additional information will be provided prior to the final resolution of the case," district attorney's officials said in a statement.

For questions, comments and news tips, email reporter Whitney Woodworth at wmwoodworth@statesmanjournal.com, call 503-910-6616 or follow on Twitter at @wmwoodworth

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: DEA agent accused of killing cyclist arraigned on homicide charge