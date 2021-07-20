DEA agent arrested after filming himself with firearm while storming Capitol

(Independent)

A special agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration has been arrested after allegedly carrying his firearm and and waving a flag reading “Liberty or Death” as he joined a mob storming the US Capitol on 6 January.

According to federal prosecutors, Mark Sami Ibrahim was on leave and was not acting a law enforcement officer on the Capitol grounds that day.

Charging documents include photos posted to WhatsApp and images from surveillance video that appear to show Mr Ibrahim posing with his badge and gun and climbing monuments on the Capitol grounds.

More follows...