DEA agent charged for flashing gun and badge during Capitol riot

A man working for the Drug Enforcement Agency was charged earlier this month after prosecutors said he posed for photographs with his badge and service weapon during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Mark Sami Ibrahim was charged with knowingly entering or remaining on restricted property, carrying a deadly weapon, making false statements to investigators, and climbing onto a statue on the grounds, according to a July 7 affidavit. Ibrahim, who hails from Orange County, California, was a probationary agent at the time of the siege, and authorities said he asked others to take pictures of him holding a Betsy Ross flag while flashing his agency credentials and a concealed firearm.

Ibrahim had given notice to resign from the law enforcement body, though he was on "personal leave" on Jan. 6, authorities said. He was not on duty, nor did he have any law enforcement assignment at the Capitol.

The George Washington University's program on extremism reported the agent's participation in the riot.

The officer allegedly relayed some of the pictures to a police group chat that contained at least five other law enforcement personnel. One of the policemen asked Ibrahim if he was carrying his badge and gun.

“Question Mark, you are carrying your duty weapon and your badge/creds? I need to know this mark," the unnamed officer said.

After the events transpired, Ibrahim was interviewed by authorities, and he admitted to being at the Capitol on Jan. 6, though he "denied that he displayed or exposed his DEA badge and firearm," investigators said.

“I had my creds. I had my firearm and my badge on me ... but never exposed. ... Not that I know of," Ibrahim said.

Investigators also alleged that he crafted a fake story to explain his presence at the events. Ibrahim told authorities he was accompanying his friend, who had been asked by the FBI to document the event, though the unnamed associate denied the DEA agent's claims.

Prosecutors said Ibrahim was documented climbing on the Peace Monument and was feet away from Ashli Babbitt, the Air Force veteran who law enforcement shot and killed, as she was being wheeled out of the Capitol.

Ibrahim is one of more than 500 people who have been charged in connection to the unrest over the last few months.

