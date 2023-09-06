DEA agent charged in Salem cyclist's death

Those remembering 53-year-old Marganne Allen, who died after being struck by a man driving a truck while riding her bicycle, made a memorial site on High Street and Leslie Street SE.

The DEA agent accused of hitting and killing a Salem cyclist is being charged with criminally negligent homicide, nearly six months after the crash that killed Marganne Allen, 53.

An indictment charging Samuel Landis, 38, for the March 28 death of Allen was filed in Marion County Circuit Court Wednesday.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

The move comes after months of silence from city and county officials regarding Allen's death.

Salem Police passed the investigation on to Keizer Police, citing a potential conflict of interest. Keizer Police said it referred the investigation to the Marion County District Attorney's Office almost four months ago. Prosecutors repeatedly said the decision on charges was still under review.

What happened

Allen was cycling on High Street near Leslie Street SE east of Salem Public Library the afternoon of March 28.

The scene of the crash rests at the bottom of a hill as High Street transitions from downtown into the Bush's Pasture Park neighborhood. The intersection has a stop sign for those traveling eastbound on Leslie Street. There is no stop sign for those traveling on High Street.

Neighborhood cameras captured the driver of the truck speeding through the neighborhood and running the stop sign, according to reporting from the Salem Reporter and confirmed by neighbors.

Witnesses at the scene also reported seeing the driver of the truck talking on his phone and pacing around the scene following the crash. He did not approach Allen as others worked to provide her with shelter and first aid, witnesses said.

Salem Police responded to the crash.

Allen was taken to Salem Health, where she died from her injuries.

Keizer Police took over the investigation after Salem Police discovered Landis was an on-duty DEA agent.

'A kind and loving person'

Allen was the program manager for Oregon's Agricultural Water Quality Resources department, according to state records.

A flower-covered memorial site still stands at the intersection of Leslie and High streets. Allen's family posted a note thanking neighbors near the crash site for caring for Allen until an ambulance arrived and holding a vigil in her honor.

"Marganne was a kind and loving person that would have done the same for you," her family said in the note. "To us, this will always be a sacred place and you will always be our heroes."

She was remembered as an avid cyclist, high school water polo player and leader in the natural resources community.

Delays in prosecution

Three days after the crash, Salem Police said it learned the driver of the truck was a special agent with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and was on duty at the time of the crash.

"No Salem Police employees were present at the time of the crash; however, the two agencies have a long-established partnership through a task force," police said in a statement. "Due to those circumstances, the Salem Police Department has requested the Keizer Police Department lead the investigation."

It was later revealed that an undercover Salem Police officer assigned to the DEA task force texted photos of the fatal crash to the DEA task force supervisor. Police declined to release the messages, citing the ongoing investigation but said steps were taken to address the sharing of photos outside of the investigating agency and to ensure such an action does not happen again.

No citations or arrests were made in the weeks following the fatal crash.

Keizer Police declined to comment on the investigation and referred it to the Marion County District Attorney's Office May 12.

Months of silence followed.

According to court documents, grand jury proceedings took place July 21, Aug. 24 and Aug. 31.

The grand jury heard testimony from witnesses to the crash, Salem Police, Keizer Police, DEA officials and Landis.

After the grand jury opted to indict, a warrant was requested for Landis's arrest. His bail was set at $20,000.

