DEA agent killed, 2 law enforcement officers injured in shooting on Amtrak train in Tucson

One federal agent died and two other law enforcement officers are injured in a shooting on an Amtrak train at a station in Tucson, Arizona, on Monday morning.

Members of a regional narcotics “alliance," with both local and federal authorities, were conducting a routine check on a stationary train when a man opened fire, Tucson Police Department Chief Chris Magnus said Monday. Authorities were detaining another man on the train’s upper deck when the shooter pulled out a handgun.

“The suspect, after exchanging rounds with the officers, barricaded himself in the bathroom, which is on the lower level...ultimately it was determined that the suspect in the bathroom was in fact deceased,” Magnus said.

The man initially detained remains in custody, Magnus said. No suspects were identified by authorities.

One Drug Enforcement Administration agent was killed in the exchange, according to Special Agent in Charge Cheri Oz. Another agent is in critical condition. A Tucson police officer who rushed to help after hearing shots fired was also injured, but is in stable condition, Magnus said.

The “shooting incident” on board the train from Los Angeles occurred at about 7:40 am local time, according to a statement from Amtrak. There were no reported injuries to the 137 passengers and 11 crew members on the train, who all evacuated into the station.

The Tucson Police Department initially described the incident as a “very active scene” and directed people who were downtown to avoid the station.