DEA agents who had worked in South Florida surrender on corruption charges

A current Drug Enforcement Administration agent and a retired DEA agent — both of whom had worked in the agency’s Miami field office for years — surrendered Friday morning to federal prosecutors on corruption and fraud charges, U.S. authorities said.

The two defendants, charged in a New York indictment, are: Manuel Recio, 53, who retired from the DEA in 2018, had worked in the Miami office and others for 20 years, and is currently working as an investigative consultant in South Florida; and John Costanzo Jr., 47, who was most recently working at DEA headquarters in the Washington, D.C., area, and had previously worked as supervisor in the agency’s Miami office, authorities said.

Both men, who are well known in South Florida’s law enforcement community, have been charged with conspiracy to bribe a public official, conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud, and honest services wire fraud, according to a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Southern District of New York. Both had their first appearances in federal court Friday morning, and they were released on a $30,000 personal recognizance bond, spokesman Nicholas Biase said.

The New York indictment has not been unsealed so it was not immediately clear how the current and former DEA agents allegedly used their official positions to benefit themselves.

Their case comes on the heels of another scandal involving disgraced DEA agent Jose Irizarry, who had also worked in the agency’s Miami office. Last year, Irizarry was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to siphoning millions from undercover money-laundering operations targeting narcotraffickers.

Irizarry, accused of laundering $9 million in drug proceeds, pleaded guilty in 2020 in Tampa federal court to conspiracy, corruption, bank fraud and identity theft charges. His wife, Nathalia Gomez-Irizarry pleaded guilty to the sole conspiracy charge and was given a five-year probationary sentence.

Irizarry, who worked in the DEA’s Miami and Cartagena, Colombia, offices from 2009 to 2017 before his resignation the following year, was arrested along with his wife at their home near San Juan in early 2020.

At the time, Justice Department officials described Irizarry’s crimes as a “shocking breach of the public’s trust” because he abused his position as a DEA agent and personally benefited.

His job in South Florida and Colombia was to launder DEA money by moving it through drug-trafficking organizations to follow its path through banks and currency exchange systems in an effort to gather intelligence on illegal drug operations. In turn, Irizarry pocketed kickbacks from narco-traffckers and used the money to buy real estate and luxury goods, including a Range Rover for himself and Tiffany diamond ring for his wife, according to federal prosecutors.

Irizarry’s case was prosecuted in Tampa by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Atlanta.

His case enveloped the DEA’s Miami field office and its undercover money-laundering operations in controversy, generating not only the criminal investigation but internal probes by the Justice Department.

