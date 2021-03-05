DEA busts burglary in progress

Mar. 5—RUSSELL — Another DEA-led investigation at the Russell Best Western led to an arrest Thursday of two suspects during a burglary in progress.

While performing a narcotics operation at the hotel, officers with the Tri-State Narcotics Team and the Russell PD spotted two suspects entering a room known to be out of service, according to a news release.

The two suspects, 33-year-old Megan Brewer, of London, and 33-year-old Michael D. Adkins-Jenkins were arrested and charged with second-degree burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia. Adkins-Jenkins was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and identity theft, while Brewer faces additional an additional charge of third-degree possession of Gabapentin.

Adkins-Jenkins, it turns out, was wanted on a heck of a lot more, according to the news release.

The task force said Adkins-Jenkins was wanted in Knox County on a first-degree armed robbery charge and a second-degree criminal mischief charge. He was also wanted in Boyd County on a probation violation.

The Tri-State Narcotics Task Force consists of officers with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Boyd County Sheriff's Department, the Cabell County Sheriff's Department, the Russell Police Department and the Raceland Police Department.