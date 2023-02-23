DEA, OPD make multiple drug arrests

Feb. 23—A months-long investigation into methamphetamine trafficking resulted in the arrest of seven Owensboro and Daviess County residents, along with arrests in Hancock County, Florida, Georgia and Maryland, federal and local law enforcement officials announced Wednesday.

The U.S. Attorney's office for the Western District of Kentucky said a federal grand jury indicted 12 individuals on drug trafficking charges on Feb. 15. Arrest warrants were served Wednesday morning, resulting in 10 arrests, mostly in Owensboro.

The investigation and arrests were announced at the Owensboro Police Department. The investigation was dubbed "Operation Short Circuit."

Michael Gannon, assistant special agent in charge for the Drug Enforcement Administration's Indianapolis office, said multiple agencies in various states worked on the investigation.

Warrants were served on six locations in Owensboro and two locations in Florida, an OPD press release says. When arrest warrants were served Wednesday morning, investigators seized fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.

"We're talking up to 15 to 20 pounds of meth," Gannon said.

Among the drugs seized were fentanyl pressed to look like prescription pills, Gannon said.

"The fact that we are seizing significant quantities of (fentanyl), we are definitely saving lives," he said.

Multiple firearms were also confiscated in the searches, the OPD press release says.

Those indicted include six Owensboro residents: Chance M. Morton, 34, Desmond O. Morton, 38, William S. Simmons, 49, Morgan B. Anderson, 36, Johnny R. Albury, 55, and Ellis J. Parker, 64. All six were arrested and incarcerated Wednesday afternoon in the Daviess County Detention Center.

Others indicted and arrested Wednesday were George James, 52, of Hawesville, Nicholas Stallings, 38, of Forest Park, Georgia, Charles Hudson, 44, of Vero Beach, Florida, and Willie Mosley, 55, of Hagerstown, Maryland.

Also indicted in the investigation were Brian L. Ray, 36, of Philpot and Lindsay R. Harper, 39, of Hawesville. A release from the U.S. Attorney's office says all of the defendants are in custody.

Story continues

All 12 were charged with two counts of conspiracy to possession with the intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine. The charges carry a sentence upon conviction of not less than 10 years in federal prison, along with fines and supervision upon release. The maximum prison sentence, upon conviction, is life in federal prison.

The defendants are scheduled to appear Thursday in U.S. District Court for arraignments.

Lt. Col. J.D. Winkler, deputy chief for OPD, said investigators "are giving their all to keep this community safe."

"The work is not done," he said. "There are hundreds of hours of work to be done."

Gannon said people taking any kind of illegal drugs or buying pills from drug dealers should assume those drugs are mixed with fentanyl. Small amounts of fentanyl, a opioid, can cause overdoses, Gannon said.

"You're running a risk," he said.

Of the continuing investigation, Gannon said, "we are trying to identify anyone in the organization and hold them accountable."