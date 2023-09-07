DEA Raid On Retiree's Yacht Finds Drugs, Guns and Sex Workers On Board
A Nordhavn 80 like the yacht in question
On Tuesday, the Drug Enforcement Administration raided a 70-foot yacht, the Jess Conn, anchored in Nantucket and reportedly found drugs, guns and sex workers on board. According to the Nantucket Current, they were tipped off after local police received a “report of a female party, on board a yacht, who did not want to be there, was under the influence of narcotics, and possibly has overdosed.”
The harbormaster and Nantucket Fire Department EMTs were reportedly able to get her off the boat and to a local hospital for treatment. A further search of the Jess Conn turned up 43.4 grams of cocaine, 14.1 grams of ketamine and two Smith & Wesson pistols. The owner, Scott Anthony Burke, a retired doctor from Key West, Florida, was arrested.
Read more
Bethesda Explains Starfield's Complete Lack Of Ground Vehicles
Jimmy Fallon is the latest television host to face toxic workplace allegations
Grimes Demands Elon Musk Let Her See Their Son in Now-Deleted Tweet
Securing Us ‘In, From, and to Space’: New Space Force Mission Statement Has Our Heads Spinning
More from Jalopnik
Danny Masterson Sentenced to 30 Years for Rapes, Won’t See Parole Until He’s 77
Russell Wilson and his diva ways weren't ready for a coach like Sean Payton
Sign up for Jalopnik's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.