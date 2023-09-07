DEA Raid On Retiree's Yacht Finds Drugs, Guns and Sex Workers On Board



A Nordhavn 80 like the yacht in question

On Tuesday, the Drug Enforcement Administration raided a 70-foot yacht, the Jess Conn, anchored in Nantucket and reportedly found drugs, guns and sex workers on board. According to the Nantucket Current, they were tipped off after local police received a “report of a female party, on board a yacht, who did not want to be there, was under the influence of narcotics, and possibly has overdosed.”

The harbormaster and Nantucket Fire Department EMTs were reportedly able to get her off the boat and to a local hospital for treatment. A further search of the Jess Conn turned up 43.4 grams of cocaine, 14.1 grams of ketamine and two Smith & Wesson pistols. The owner, Scott Anthony Burke, a retired doctor from Key West, Florida, was arrested.

