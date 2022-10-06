1

DEA seizes nearly two tons of meth from California stash house

Paul Best
·1 min read

DEA agents seized more than 3,500 pounds of methamphetamine and 145 pounds of cocaine from a stash house in Norco, California, this week.

The drug bust marks the largest seizure of meth by the DEA's Los Angeles field division in history.

"Synthetic drugs like methamphetamine are highly addictive, dangerous and killing people at alarming rates," DEA Los Angeles Special Agent in Charge Bill Bodner said in a statement.

NY DEA LARGEST 'RAINBOW FENTANYL' BUST TO DATE UNCOVERS CANDY-COLORED PILLS IN LEGO CHILDREN'S TOY BOX

Investigators had been monitoring a stash house that they believe is linked to the Sinaloa Cartel, which uses the Los Angeles metropolitan area as a major hub for drug trafficking.

Last month, DEA agents stopped a car that was leaving the home and located drugs in the vehicle. A subsequent search of the garage in Norco uncovered roughly $33 million worth of drugs.

Pictures released by the DEA show what appear to be bricks of cocaine with "Jaguar" imprinted on them.

"This massive seizure likely saved lives and prevented the Sinaloa Cartel from doing business and profiting on the lives of people in our communities," Bodner said.

Recommended Stories

  • Voices: Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts aren’t surprising. He knows where the money and the attention is

    It’s important to note that there’s a lucrative market for Black people selling out for right-wing clout and money. Now, West could be looking to cash in on the right-wing conservative grift factory

  • Mexican actor guilty in Miami road rage death

    A Mexican actor has been convicted in South Florida of fatally punching a man during a road rage confrontation

  • Newport police detective won't be charged in Thames Street incident captured in videos

    The incident was investigated by the Attorney General's office, State and Newport police.

  • San Angelo police officer arrested, charged with theft

    A San Angelo police officer has been arrested after report of shoplifting at a Walmart, according to SAPD.

  • Apple Loses Major Court Case

    Two years ago the European Commission outlined plans to force all tech companies to use a single charging port. Two years from now Apple AAPL will have to acquiesce to those plans after the regulatory commission passed new rules.

  • Seattle Chinatown residents up in arms over planned expansion to nearby homeless shelter

    Residents of Seattle's Chinatown neighborhood are fighting an expansion of a 270-bed homeless shelter that has attracted a large unsanctioned tent encampment.

  • Suicide bomber strikes at a center of Taliban power, kills 4

    The explosion went off in the afternoon as workers and visitors were praying inside a mosque of Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry, which is responsible for security and law enforcement in the country. At least 25 worshippers were injured, a Taliban official said. The attack inside a fortified compound dealt a serious blow to the Taliban, who have been trying to project control and strength since they seized power in August 2021.

  • Joining The Sandbox metaverse: All the Cool Cats are doing it

    Cool Cats Group LLC, the Web3 company behind the cartoon feline-based NFT collection Cool Cats, announced Thursday that it had received a strategic investment and partnership from Animoca Brands, owner of the metaverse platform The Sandbox. See related article: Asus launches NFT platform to plug into Web 3.0 Fast facts In a tweet, Cool Cats’ […]

  • Why Adobe's Stock Plunged by 26.3% in September

    The company reported an upbeat set of earnings, but unveiled a major acquisition that investors felt was too expensive.

  • Yen's pain is far from over and poised for worst year since 1970- Reuters poll

    Japan's yen will recoup only a third of its big losses against the dollar in the coming year as the policy gap between the ultra-hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve and the extremely dovish Bank of Japan is set to widen further, a Reuters poll found. Despite the intervention and expectations of more to come, the yen's weakness is not over yet as BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is unlikely to reverse his long-held pledge to keep policy ultra-loose anytime soon. "The Ministry of Finance trying to manage FX volume may suggest the BOJ not yet under pressure from the government to modify policy in response to weak yen."

  • Letters to the Editor: What Boyle Heights thinks of turning its Sears building into homeless housing

    "I can probably count on both hands the number of homeless people that originate from our community," says a reader from Boyle Heights.

  • David Rubenstein-Backed Firm Taps World’s Rich for Property Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- An investment firm backed by Carlyle Group Inc. co-founder David Rubenstein has raised money from some of the world’s super-rich, creating its first fund employing outside cash.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Musk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialOne Big Option Trade Fueled S&P 500’s Midday Jump, Wells Fargo SaysMar-a-Lago Documents Included Pardons, Emails, Legal BillsLoretta Lynn, Coal

  • Protester tackled by LA Rams linebacker in Levi's Stadium

    Two animal rights protesters ran onto the field during a game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner took down one protester while a steward got the second. Credit: Direct Action Everywhere via Storyful

  • Climate Systems ‘Breakdown’ Looms as Coal Investments Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- The coal industry has backtracked on pledges to phase out existing plants and halt new investments, putting the planet on a trajectory that could lead to a “breakdown of our climate systems,” according to a study led by nonprofit Urgewald.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Musk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialOne Big Option Trade Fueled S&P 500’s Midday Jump, Wells Fargo SaysMar-a-Lago Docu

  • Zelenskyy presents photos of war-torn Lyman after Russian occupation

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented a series of photos showcasing the ruins of the liberated town of Lyman after its occupation by Russian forces, on his Telegram channel on Oct. 5.

  • Authorities seize over two dozen dogs from San Francisco home

    Ryan Yamamoto reports on criminal investigation underway after over two dozen dogs are taken from a San Francisco homeowner (10-5-2022)

  • Former Cop Reveals Horrific Gay Bashings by Police

    Mark Higginbotham said in a recent crime show interview that police officers not only refused to investigate “poofter bashings” but also committed them.

  • Person at San Francisco sideshow struck by car

    Video from a recent sideshow in San Francisco shows one person getting hit by a car as the driver twisted around, performing donuts in the intersection. Credit: Mrinali Goyal via Storyful

  • Miguel’s Wife Nazanin Mandi Files For Divorce

    The couple have been together for nearly two decades.

  • San Francisco mayor pledges again a crackdown on drug sales

    San Francisco Mayor London Breed pledged for the second time in a year Wednesday to crack down on open-air opioid drug sales and rampant public drug use that she says is destroying the city. What's different this time, she said at a news conference, is that police officers have support from new District Attorney Brooke Jenkins and San Francisco Supervisor Matt Dorsey, both of whom she appointed and she says share her desire for accountability and enforcement. Chesa Boudin clashed with the mayor over her plans to increase the number of police officers to battle drug dealing, saying that money should be spent on housing and drug treatment.