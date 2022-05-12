DEA seizes over $2 million and 10,000 oxycodone pills in Kentucky. 12 people charged.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and other agencies seized more than $2 million and 10,000 diverted oxycodone pills in Kentucky after an investigation into a Louisville-based drug trafficking operation, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Twelve people were charged as a result of this investigation. A federal grand jury out of London indicted Jose Luis Barata Vazquez, Alexey Barata Hernandez, Yoleisys Reyes Castillo, Dioslen Jimenez Ortiz, Kaid Rogers, Allison Renee Rogers, Michael King, Christopher King, Floyd Barker, Sheila Barger and Samuel Barger.

They were charged with conspiring to distribute oxycodone in Madison, Estill, Clay and Laurel counties from 2019 to 2022.

According to their indictment, about $800,000 was seized from the defendants.

The grand jury also returned an indictment from a related case and charged Franklin Hammons for conspiring with others to distribute oxycodone in Knox County from 2012 to 2022.

According to his indictment, nearly $2 million was seized from properties belonging to Hammons.

If they were to be found guilty of the allegations, each defendant would face up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $1 million.