DEA supervisor turned 'pariah' sold semi-automatic rifles to Sinaloa Cartel associates

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Beth Warren, Louisville Courier Journal
·11 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joseph Michael Gill, then a DEA special agent, was lauded in a Nogales International news report on the Nogales Rotary Club&#39;s 2015 awards ceremony for outstanding lawmen
Joseph Michael Gill, then a DEA special agent, was lauded in a Nogales International news report on the Nogales Rotary Club's 2015 awards ceremony for outstanding lawmen

Agents spying on Sinaloa Cartel associates traced two of their high-powered, semi-automatic rifles to a surprising source – a supervisor with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Joseph Michael Gill, tasked with rooting out traffickers amid America’s deadliest drug crisis, likely helped arm them during some of his 645 sales transactions on Gunbroker.com, according to court records.

The veteran lawman – previously trusted to lead a team of about a dozen agents – even advertised on Gunbroker and Backpage websites using his government-issued phone number.

In a rare interview in February, Gill talked to The Courier Journal about the scandal and his ensuing 2018 resignation from the DEA, halting his 15-year career.

Gill insists he did nothing wrong and said his case highlights a collision of overzealous regulators and ambiguous gun laws. The prosecutor says Gill knowingly evolved into a prolific gunrunner and his crimes are more indicative of how Americans, driven by greed, help arm dangerous criminals in the U.S. and cartels across the border.

More: How cartels use TikTok to entice young people into crime

More: DEA agents intercept $8 million in dangerous drugs headed to Kentucky

"Cartels need firearms to support their business,"said Scott Brown, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Phoenix. "When they find people that are either willing to flagrantly violate the law or skirt the law or not practice due diligence, that is enabling the cartels to be armed and to have a destructive impact both in Mexico and the U.S."

At least 70% of weapons seized in Mexico – including many guns used by cartels in massacres – were made in or came through America, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office. Some officials in Mexico and agents in the U.S. suspect the actual percentage is much higher.

But Gill contends his case was "very political and not fair. If I wasn’t a DEA agent, I would never have been targeted the way that I was."

"The 645 items that I bought or sold were mostly firearm parts and accessories, not all firearms," he said of his Gunbroker.com sales that took place from 2000 to 2016. "I was always changing out holsters, sights, optics, tactical gear."

Joseph Michael Gill, then a rogue DEA supervisor, bought three high-powered rifles from a gun shop in Lexington, Kentucky and sold one of them in Arizona to a member of a drug trafficking organization. ATF agents got to the gun before it was sent across the border to Noglas, Mexico.
Joseph Michael Gill, then a rogue DEA supervisor, bought three high-powered rifles from a gun shop in Lexington, Kentucky and sold one of them in Arizona to a member of a drug trafficking organization. ATF agents got to the gun before it was sent across the border to Noglas, Mexico.

Gill pleaded guilty in federal court in 2018 to one count of dealing in firearms without a license involving the sale of the two rifles – guns that originated in Kentucky – to the cartel associates and a third Mexican-bound rifle. He now insists he sold the three guns legally and only pleaded guilty because defending himself at trial could have cost more than $200,000.

Phillip N. Smith Jr., who prosecuted Gill, characterized the amount of evidence as strong.

"It wasn't political," said Smith, who is now in private practice. "He broke the law. It's a serious crime. That’s one of the ways bad guys who aren’t supposed to get guns get a hold of them, by getting them from people who don’t play by the rules — like Mr. Gill."

More: He fled Guatemala for a better life in the US. Instead, he found despair and death in Mexico

'Traffickers' buy military-grade guns

Gill admitted to selling a semi-automatic rifle to a young man July 27, 2016, and, the next day, selling the same type of gun to Mauricio Balvastro, who identified himself to Gill as the young man's "associate." Both are alleged drug traffickers and associates of the Sinaloa Cartel, Brown told The Courier Journal.

The men bought Colt M4LE rifles, which fire high-velocity rounds that can rip through police officers' protective vests.

Joseph Michael Gill, then a rogue DEA supervisor, bought three high-powered assault rifles from a gun shop in Lexington, Kentucky and sold one of them in Arizona to a member of a drug trafficking organization. ATF agents got to the gun before it was sent across the border to Noglas, Mexico.
Joseph Michael Gill, then a rogue DEA supervisor, bought three high-powered assault rifles from a gun shop in Lexington, Kentucky and sold one of them in Arizona to a member of a drug trafficking organization. ATF agents got to the gun before it was sent across the border to Noglas, Mexico.

It's a type of gun used by many SWAT teams and U.S. soldiers.

Gill said he didn't know the men were suspected drug traffickers and he did all that is legally required, checking the buyers' drivers' licenses, and verifying they were of legal age and lived in his home state of Arizona.

Both buyers paid $1,000 for guns Gill bought online the month before for $632. That's a 60% markup and a red flag. It's commonly known by police – and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives warns about it on its website – that buyers who are willing to overpay might not be allowed to buy guns or don't want to create a paper trail.

Brown called Gill's crimes "disturbing." Balvastro "was involved in the importation of a significant quantity of narcotics and distribution of those across the border and then to the East Coast, particularly the Philadelphia-Baltimore region."

Border agents confiscated one of the rifles Gill sold to the alleged drug traffickers in the small border town of Nogales, Arizona, according to court records. It was on its way to the burgeoning city of Nogales in Mexico, territory long controlled by the Sinaloa Cartel.

Smith, then an assistant U.S. attorney, urged a federal judge to send Gill to prison for 18 months for selling "large numbers of firearms to whomever would purchase them — without conducting any background checks and while ignoring red flags," according to a 14-page motion filed in U.S. District Court in Tucson.

In court motions, the prosecutor pointed to several text messages by Gill to potential buyers, whom he sometimes met in mall parking lots, offering to sell rifles and more: "If you want another one of the colt m4’s (sic) let me know. I still have one left. I also have some handguns and a Remington 870 police shotgun."

Gill's attorney, Jason Lamm, successfully lobbied for leniency, arguing in his motion that Gill committed a regulatory offense, "not an act of moral turpitude." He pointed to his client's accomplishments, including a DEA Exceptional Performance Award for toppling drug rings and pill mills a decade ago in and around Miami.

Lamm argued that Gill, now a convicted felon, is "being labeled a virtual pariah and an outcast from his brethren" in law enforcement, so a sentence of probation "still leaves the defendant with an ostensible Scarlet Letter for the rest of his life."

In 2019, the judge opted for leniency, ordering Gill to remain on home detention for six months, perform 500 hours of community service and remain on probation for five years.

Gill told The Courier Journal he's not really scathed by his critics.

"I am still friends with many agents and talk to them regularly," he said earlier this month. "Those who judge me and shun me, to hell with them."

Wire tap exposes agent

Gill hit the radar of agents with Homeland Security Investigations in 2016 when they were monitoring drug traffickers' phone calls through a wire tap.

Investigators were focused on nabbing Balvastro, a fugitive charged with drug trafficking in Arizona. He is accused of playing a key role in a drug ring blamed for bringing in millions of dollars' worth of heroin, cocaine and marijuana, Brown said.

In 2016, investigators overheard Balvastro and his associate discussing buying guns from an internet seller. An HSI agent called the seller's number and was surprised to learn it was a DEA supervisor.

Gill had bought three identical Colt Model M4LE rifles online June 12, 2016, from Buds Gun Shop, a licensed gun store in Lexington. He had the guns shipped across the country to Brown Family Firearms in Sahaurita, Arizona, 18 miles south of Tucson. He sold two of them to Balvastro and an associate a month later in Tucson.

One of the guns was stopped by border agents, but one made it into Mexico, where it was later seized.

The third gun was found in Gill's home in Arizona when police confiscated 28 guns and several silencers.

HSI continued its investigation into the drug ring, a probe still ongoing, but handed off the investigation into Gill to the ATF and the Department of Justice's Office of Inspector General. The DEA's Office of Inspector General also joined in.

They learned that in December 2012, Gill applied for a Federal Firearms License — required when selling guns for profit — but withdrew his FFL application with the ATF.

"I told ATF at the time that DEA would not approve it as secondary

employment," Gill said. "I never formally asked DEA for approval; I read it in the policy manual that it was not permitted, and that is when I withdrew my application."

Gill decided he didn't need the license and continued to sell guns and gun parts as a "hobby" without it. He sold 50 guns from 2012-2016, according to court records.

DEA officials declined to discuss the case or Gill's tenure.

Derek Maltz, who retired from the DEA after overseeing Special Operations and wasn't associated with Gill's case, said the DEA doesn't want agents selling guns, which creates a conflict of interest.

"A supervisor in the DEA should know better about selling guns by the border,” he said.

“The cartels are very notorious for buying guns in America and shipping the weapons down to the cartels to be used for very violent acts.”

Investigators also discovered that from 2011-2018, Gill bought 13 firearms subject to the National Firearms Act – specially regulated because they're more dangerous. During this time, he sold about 100 firearms on Gunbroker.com.

Gill blamed Homeland Security Investigations for what he considers his unfair prosecution.

"HSI was up on a wiretap/T-III (not on my phone) and knew of the two rifles I sold," Gill said. "They allowed one of the AR-15s to cross into Mexico and did not stop it when they could have.

"Based on that event, in my opinion and 15 years as a federal agent, they decided to charge me to take the potential heat, focus off of them."

Brown, in charge of HSI agents in Arizona, said Gill's assertions are unfounded.

"We do not allow weapons to cross the border," the supervisor said. "We do everything we can to stop that."

Gill also took aim at the ATF, saying they simply could have issued him a cease-and-desist order to stop selling firearms.

ATF spokesman Andre Miller declined to comment about Gill's case, but pointed to the bureau's 15-page online guide, "Do I need a license to buy or sell firearms?" It cautions gun sellers: "As a general rule, you will need a license if you repetitively buy and sell firearms with the principal motive of making a profit."

Terry Clark, who retired as ATF's chief of violent crime intelligence, said federal prosecutors don't always prioritize charging illegal gun sellers due to limited resources and Gill likely was prosecuted because he worked for the DEA.

"Was he 'targeted' because of his status? Of course he was," said Clark, a lawman for 27 years who wasn't involved in Gill's case but spoke from his experience.

"And I would say it’s a good thing. Public servants should be held to a higher standard."

Gill pointed to vague gun laws, saying they don't specify the number of guns sold during a defined period of time that would necessitate a license.

"The laws could be written better," Clark admits. "There’s not a specific number that tells you: You need a license to sell three guns but not two."

Regardless, he said Gill's sales greatly surpassed any gray area. "It's obviously a source of income."

Gill told The Courier Journal he sold more than 200 guns, but those sales were spread out over 23 years.

"He's playing stupid and he's not," Clark said.

Joseph Michael Gill, a DEA supervisor turned felon
Joseph Michael Gill, a DEA supervisor turned felon

"He saw that most of the drug dealers he arrested in Nogales had guns. And he also knew from working with ATF and local police that a lot of them are used in neighborhoods people can’t afford to move out of."

Prosecutors said it's impossible to determine the breadth of the damage from Gill's crimes and just how many guns were smuggled across the border and used in crimes.

Gill remains on probation, but his attorney is fighting for early termination.

As a convicted felon, Gill is banned from even owning his own gun. But he said he's optimistic that will soon change.

"I will get my rights back in the near future and own firearms again – maybe even apply for an FFL" to sell more firearms.

Follow Beth Warren on Twitter @BethWarrenCJ.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: A then-DEA supervisor sold semi-automatic rifles to cartel associates

Recommended Stories

  • A middle school student in Florida was arrested for selling stun guns to her classmates, police say

    Police said when authorities arrived at the 12-year-old's school, they found two black Vipertek stun guns in her possession.

  • American Airlines flight diverted to Phoenix after passengers fight over racial slur

    Kelly Pichardo, 30, and Leeza Rodriguez, 29, were charged with disorderly conduct and Pichardo also faced an additional assault charge.

  • Georgia teacher faces backlash after blaming Breonna Taylor for her own death in virtual class

    Susan McCoy, a Georgia high school teacher, is under fire for comments she made during a virtual class about the death of Breonna Taylor. On Friday, she stated Taylor was responsible for her own demise during the class, which was recorded on video and posted to social media. McCoy, who teaches forensics science at Pebblebrook High School in Mableton, is seen on a Zoom call discussing Taylor’s death.

  • Dollars flood Venezuela as Maduro abandons 'socialismo' in favour of Chinese system

    Perched on the mountain range that divides the sprawling city of Caracas from the Caribbean Sea, Venezuela’s Hotel Humboldt can be seen from nearly all corners of the capital. The 65 year-old, 14-floor structure can only be reached by cable car from the city below. It currently boasts 69 rooms, six dining areas, a casino, a night club, and a swimming pool and spa. “It will be the first seven star hotel in Venezuela,” President Nicolas Maduro once proudly proclaimed as the 1956 symbol of oil wealth was being lavishly renovated. Now, the hotel is open again as a symbol of an impending economic recovery and tourism boom in a country that has suffered the worst economic crisis in modern Latin American history. But the so-called Socialist president’s touting of the luxurious, $300 per night hotel in a country where most live in poverty represents something else to others - an abandonment of a political project promising a socialist utopia in favor of an 'anything goes', capitalist kleptocracy.

  • Scoop: Biden admin call on Putin pipeline provokes GOP anger

    A briefing between the State Department and congressional staff over Vladimir Putin's Russia-Germany gas pipeline got tense this week, with Biden officials deflecting questions about why they hadn't moved faster and more aggressively with sanctions to stop its completion.The Biden officials also denied negotiating with the Germans over a potential side deal to allow the pipeline to be finished.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: As we reported earlier this week, some allies are worried that Biden is shaky on Putin's Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and the fight is a significant test of whether the new president's tough rhetoric against Russia will be matched by action.Russian opponents, including top officials in the Ukrainian and Polish governments, worry that Biden doesn't want to antagonize Angela Merkel and won't inflict serious costs on the Germans.And members of Congress — both Republicans and Democrats — were underwhelmed by a report that the Biden State Department recently sent to Congress, which only targeted one Russian ship for sanctions. The Trump administration had already sanctioned that ship, the Fortuna.Behind the scenes: The first call between the senior State Department officials and Republican and Democratic national security staffers from the House and Senate happened on Tuesday.The Tuesday call was classified and took place from a secure room. A source on the call, and two other sources briefed on that conversation, said the questioning focused on why the Biden administration hadn't targeted a larger number of ships for sanctions — given, the aides argued, that maritime tracking clearly shows a number of additional ships are working on the pipeline.The call continued for around half an hour until the line suddenly fell dead from the State Department's end. While some Republicans on the call initially thought they'd been hung up on, the State Department said this was a technical issue.Then, on Thursday at 2 p.m., the State Department officials regrouped for a second briefing call, this time non-classified, with senior staff from House and Senate offices.This call was more contentious, according to three sources who participated. Rising hostility was coming from Republican officials who weren't satisfied with the responses. The Biden officials seemed to be trying to politely avoid conflict.At one point during the call, a Republican Senate staffer asked the Biden officials why they hadn't sanctioned Nord Stream 2 AG — the company in charge of building the pipeline.The State Department officials responded that they weren't going to discuss specific entities and that they were still investigating the facts and compiling the evidence."We're talking about the company that owns Nord Stream 2," the Republican official said sharply, according to the three sources on the call. "I'm on their web page right now and they identify themselves as the company that's in charge of the planning, construction and operation of the pipeline.""You have determined that sanctionable activity was occurring related to the pipeline," the official continued. "What is the sort of information that you would need to get to confirm for yourself that the company that runs the operation that you just sanctioned is engaged in sanctionable activity?"State Department officials disputed that the overall tone of the call was hostile, and contended that they had later heard from congressional staffers who described the briefing as useful.They argued it can take a long time to determine which entities are sanctionable and reiterated that the Biden administration plans to use all available tools to stop the completion of the pipeline.During the call, Molly Montgomery, the Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, denied that the U.S. is negotiating with Germany on a potential side deal to allow the pipeline to proceed.Reuters reported Friday, citing a German government spokeswoman, that there "is an exchange between the U.S. government and Germany regarding the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to take Russian gas to Europe." The report did not provide any further details.State Department officials contended that the word "exchange" shouldn't be construed as a negotiation and that the Biden administration, in the course of normal diplomatic conversations, had registered its concerns about the pipeline with the Germans.A senior Senate aide on the call also defended the Biden administration against charges of moving slowly and softly, saying there was bipartisan opposition to the pipeline but the administration "needs to make sure that any sanction meets an evidentiary standard that can stand up in court.""Time is short and they are under the gun," the aide said, "but I think they are trying to avoid the clown car approach by the last administration which did things like sanction the Russian company Rusal, but had to walk it back after they almost collapsed the world aluminum market.""Measuring twice to cut once is always sound policy," the aide added, "especially when there is a sense of urgency to get this right."Yes, but: The Trump administration only removed Rusal from its sanctions list after a blacklisted oligarch and Putin pal, Oleg Deripaska, followed through on a commitment to divest his majority ownership stake in the company.GOP congressional staffers asked the Biden officials to commit to updating the report they'd already delivered Congress with new entities that ought to be sanctioned, but the State Department officials did not commit to doing so. One of the Biden officials told the congressional staffers that if they had more information about entities involved in the pipeline, they should say what it is. Earlier this month, bipartisan members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken naming these suspected vessels.In the recently passed defense bill, Congress mandated that the administration sanction a broad array of activities involved in the pipeline.The big picture: Pipeline construction halted during the Trump administration after Congress mandated sanctions in a 2019 bill and top Trump officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, issued aggressive threats. But the Russians resumed major construction on Nord Stream 2 after Biden took office.The bottom line: The pipeline is more than 90% complete, and could be finished by the summer without a major intervention to stop it.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Indian man killed by his own rooster during cockfight

    The man had tried to stop the bird escaping when he was struck in the groin by a knife on the animal's leg.

  • Ted Cruz engages in an online spat over Biden's HHS secretary nominee who sued the Trump administration more than 100 times

    Cruz and Princeton historian Kevin M. Kruse had a back-and-forth over the qualifications of Xavier Becerra, Biden's nominee to lead the department.

  • Warren Buffett In Annual Letter Signals More Stock Buybacks Coming This Year, Says Don't 'Bet Against America'

    Warren Buffett in his annual letter to shareholders offered words of encouragement to a battered country while also signaling that more stock buybacks are to come. Buffett's Annual Letter: The letter from the 90-year-old chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) was even more anticipated than usual this year, because his influential voice has largely been silent since his last letter, which came in the very early days of the pandemic. A lot has happened since, from the contentious election and ensuing fallout, to the arrival of retailer investors pushing "stonks," not to mention the meteoric rise of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Buffett's lieutenant, Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, spoke on Wednesday about some of these issues. He said the trading in stocks such as GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) was tantamount to "betting on racehorses" and cast doubt on the idea that Bitcoin will ever replace regular money as the world's primary medium of exchange. Buffett in his letter did not talk about cryptocurrency or GameStop, but he did touch on the turmoil of the past year, without directly referencing any particular event. He used the stories of companies throughout the country that he has invested in, such as GEICO and Pilot Travel Centers, to deliver a simple, clear message: "Never bet against America." (Italics in original.) "There has been no incubator for unleashing human potential like America. Despite some severe interruptions, our country’s economic progress has been breathtaking," he wrote. "Beyond that, we retain our constitutional aspiration of becoming 'a more perfect union.' Progress on that front has been slow, uneven and often discouraging. We have, however, moved forward and will continue to do so." Earnings, Stock Repurchases: As for the latest numbers on the company's performance, the letter showed Berkshire earned $42.5 billion last year, down 48% from 2019's $81.4 billion. This included an $11 billion loss from a write-down in subsidiary and affiliate businesses, particularly the 2016 purchase of Portland, Oregon-based metal fabricator Precision Castparts. The company does business in the aerospace industry — not the best one to be in last year. In his letter, Buffett said he overpaid for the company and that last year's "adverse developments" in the industry made that clear. "I was simply too optimistic about PCC’s normalized profit potential," Buffett wrote. The company spent $24.7 billion to repurchase the equivalent of 80,998 "A" shares last year, including $9 billion in the fourth quarter. That is likely to continue: "Berkshire has repurchased more shares since year-end and is likely to further reduce its share count in the future," Buffett wrote. Berkshire also as usual listed its top holdings by market value. They included Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO), American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC). Filings from Berkshire earlier this month showed the company trimmed its positions in Apple while piling into drug, telecom and oil companies in the latest quarter. Recent Price Action: Berkshire's class B shares ended Friday at $240.51, down for the week at 0.54%. Class A shares were down 0.88% to $364,580. Photo Courtesy Wikimedia Commons. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBitcoin Hits Another All-Time High30,000 Macs Infected With Newly Detected Form Of Malware, Dubbed 'Silver Sparrow'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Ben Sasse on Matt Gaetz: 'That guy is not an adult'

    Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) didn't exactly pull punches in an interview with Politico, going after congressional Republicans, Democrats, former President Donald Trump, and the Biden administration. Sasse, who is facing imminent censure from the Nebraska GOP for voting to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial, stands by that vote and says he's not bothered by the action his home state's Republican Party is taking against him, though he did say he thinks it's not "healthy." His comments to Politico seemed to back up his confidence. At one point, when asked about Trump loyalist Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Sasse simply said "that guy is not an adult," and described Congress, generally, as "a bunch of yokels screaming." Sasse's candor is gutsy, but it's worth noting he's generally well-respected by his Senate colleagues and won re-election handily last year, so he's ensconced in the upper chamber until 2026. While he's been in the spotlight for his intra-party criticism of late, Sasse did have words for Democrats, as well, per Politico. He said the Biden administration is "cowering" to the opinions of progressive Democrats like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and called the education spending plan in President Biden's COVID-19 relief package as "disastrous." Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comBiden in the quagmireNewly confirmed Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is 'obsessed' with creating 'clean-energy jobs'Iranian security official accuses U.S. of trying to 'revive' organized terrorism with Syrian airstrikes

  • AP: Trooper kicked, dragged Black man who died in custody

    A Louisiana State Police trooper has been suspended without pay for kicking and dragging a handcuffed Black man whose in-custody death remains unexplained and the subject of a federal civil rights investigation. The records are the first public acknowledgement by State Police that Greene was mistreated, and they confirm details provided last year by an attorney for Greene's family who viewed graphic body camera footage of the May 2019 arrest and likened it the police killing of George Floyd. State Police have repeatedly refused to publicly release the body camera footage.

  • Archaeologists uncover ancient ceremonial carriage near Pompeii

    Archaeologists have unearthed a unique ancient-Roman ceremonial carriage from a villa just outside Pompeii, the city buried in a volcanic eruption in 79 AD. The almost perfectly preserved four-wheeled carriage made of iron, bronze and tin was found near the stables of an ancient villa at Civita Giuliana, around 700 metres (yards) north of the walls of ancient Pompeii. Massimo Osanna, the outgoing director of the Pompeii archaeological site, said the carriage was the first of its kind discovered in the area, which had so far yielded functional vehicles used for transport and work, but not for ceremonies.

  • They Were on Equal Footing. Then the Ground Shifted.

    Robin Arnone, a part-time trainer before the coronavirus pandemic, hasn’t set foot in the Colosseum Gym in Columbia, Maryland, since the virus shut it down almost a year ago. The gym is open again, but she doesn’t need the work. Things are going gangbusters in her other job as a home appraiser, and she hasn’t looked back. For Julie Stark, one of Arnone’s best friends and a professional dog walker, things are not so rosy. With many clients stuck at home in the pandemic and taking care of their own pets, her services are no longer in demand. Instead of walking seven dogs each day, she now walks three. Stark has had to economize, eliminating dance and gymnastics classes for her children to save $350 a month. She doesn’t know when her clients will want her back, but it’s not something she discusses with Arnone. “We don’t talk about money,” Stark said. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “It would be awkward if she were a dog walker and doing unbelievably well,” she added. “I’m happy for her.” And there is a lot in Arnone’s life to be happy about. She replaced her used Lexus with a new one last year, and in December she indulged herself with a $550 Dyson hair dryer. “It felt a little ridiculous,” she said of the purchase. “But I worked hard, and if there’s any year I’m going to do it, it’s this year.” Arnone and Stark are among the millions of friends who were on a relatively equal financial footing before last March — people who would have thought nothing of splitting the check on a night out — and now find themselves on vastly different trajectories. Lockdowns changed what Americans can do as well as what services they need, and in the process created divergent fates for many workers. The pandemic has wreaked havoc on many who were already struggling. Nearly 10 million fewer people have jobs, and some 26 million reported not always having enough to eat, according to Census Bureau data. For the 50% or so of the population that makes up the middle class — defined by Pew Research Center as having an income ranging from around $45,000 to $135,000 for a household of three — the toll has been uneven. Like a tornado, the pandemic can devastate one household and leave neighboring ones unscathed. Arnone’s world, in the Washington-Baltimore area, exemplifies that. The gym where she worked, the Colosseum, is owned by her friend Tim Gallagher. His monthly income at the gym is down 25 to 30%, and a quarter of the gym’s members have suspended their accounts. To save money, he has lowered the thermostat at home to 60 degrees from 65, and while his truck has more than 340,000 miles on it, he has no plans to replace it. “You just got to scrape along and gut it out,” he said. “We’re really struggling to get by.” But in Arnone’s other field, home appraising, her friends and colleagues are reaping rewards from the booming housing market, where January sales were up 23.7% from a year earlier, according to the National Association of Realtors. Ultralow mortgage rates have prompted a wave of refinancings, which require fresh appraisals. “I don’t have much to complain about,” said Traci Warner, a friend of Arnone’s and a home appraiser in Waldorf, Maryland, south of Washington. After her husband was laid off from his sales job in April, Warner’s work picked up the slack. It’s not that things are perfect, but unlike Gallagher, she does not feel that she is barely hanging on. This contrast is mirrored in the larger economy. Weekly unemployment claims by newly laid-off workers remain at historically elevated levels even as stock indexes reach record highs. Vaccines have arrived, but their slow rollout means it will be months before anything resembling normal activity can resume at restaurants, hotels, gyms, airports, malls and other businesses that depend on bringing people together. “It’s very uneven,” said Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, a forecasting and research group. “The recovery for the most vulnerable parts of the population will take years.” Not only are wages and salaries down for the hardest-hit segments of the workforce, he noted, but so are overall employment and participation in the labor force. At the very top, the gains have been staggering. In eight months after the pandemic hit the United States, the wealth of the country’s roughly 650 billionaires grew by $1 trillion, according to a November study by the Institute for Policy Studies and other progressive groups. That included a $70 billion lift for just one of those magnates: the founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos. White-collar employees, having emerged mostly unscathed from the sharp downturn in 2020, are looking forward to what they hope will be a robust recovery in 2021 once most people are vaccinated. Service workers, devastated by the idling of entire industries amid lockdowns and other restrictions, just want the pain to abate. The split was evident in the latest jobs report from the Labor Department. While professional and business services employment jumped by 97,000 in January, that job growth was almost entirely offset in the private sector by losses in the retail, leisure and hospitality industries, among others. So while lines at food banks lengthen, new Teslas dot parking lots, and there are waiting lists for Peloton machines so the most fortunate can keep up with their workouts from home. Peter Atwater, a lecturer in economics at the College of William & Mary, has popularized a term for this phenomenon: the K-shaped recovery. While one arm of the K ascends, the other is driving lower. “There’s an enormous divide in confidence,” he said. “And we buy and spend based on how we feel.” Janet Yellen, the newly confirmed Treasury secretary, extended the metaphor during her confirmation hearings. “We are living in a K-shaped economy, one where wealth built upon wealth, while working families fell farther and farther behind,” she said. Life on the Upside Arnone misses her days at the gym, especially spending time with clients. It is the first time since she was 15 that she hasn’t worked as a trainer, she said. But she is feeling pretty good otherwise. Before the pandemic, she would train people in the morning and shift to her real estate work in the afternoon. Now she rises at 6 a.m. to start writing up appraisals before hitting the road to visit as many as eight homes in a day. “I’ve declined a boatload of appraisal jobs,” she said. “I just didn’t have the time.” After typically handling 500 appraisals a year, she did 635 last year. She is paid by the banks that issue the mortgages, and last year, she estimates, she earned roughly $250,000 for her services, up from about $185,000 in previous years. She lives in Woodbine, Maryland, 25 miles west of Baltimore, and although she still thinks of herself as middle class, she said her nieces told her she was upper middle class; she concedes that they’re probably right. It’s a world away from the apartment where she grew up in Randallstown, Maryland, a Baltimore suburb, as the child of a single mother. “Thinking back, I had no clue,” Arnone said. “I didn’t realize how much we didn’t have. If I wanted something, my mom would go without, but I didn’t have the nicest clothes or the name brands.” Maybe that’s why she feels a little ashamed of her good fortune when she sees news stories about long lines at food banks or other evidence of the pandemic’s economic woes. “When I throw out the veggies I never got to eat, my mother’s Catholic guilt weighs on me,” she said. Home appraisal is a boom-and-bust business, driven by the housing market’s cycles. But with interest rates near record lows, and new buyers shopping for houses while existing homeowners refinance, work is plentiful for now. Warner — Arnone’s friend and fellow home appraiser — traded in her Honda Accord, which had more than 300,000 miles on it, for a 2017 BMW X3, not long ago, and was able to go to the beach in Delaware with her family last summer. This month, they went skiing in Virginia. “Our finances are pretty good,” added Warner, 51. “The market has been amazing.” Arnone, by her own description, is a worrywart and had done her training work on the side to supplement her income. Now she doesn’t feel the need. “The gym was always my safe place, and it’s weird not seeing Tim and other friends — I miss them,” she said. “But I won’t lie. It’s nice to have more time and more flexibility.” The Long Wait for Normal A year ago, Stark felt things were going her way. Five years earlier, she started a business as a dog walker and pet sitter, after having been a veterinary technician. “It was perfect,” she said, until the pandemic arrived. Now her clients are home and can walk their dogs themselves. And the decline in travel leaves little need for pet sitters. “I’m holding out hope that my clients will need me again,” she said. She has been surviving with help from her parents, child support from her ex-husband and unemployment benefits. Stark has her hands full with her own pets in the meantime. She has two rescue dogs, Roxy and Luke, as well as two cats. Everyone, she adds, gets along. She did get one new client during the pandemic, but most of the so-called pandemic puppies adopted in the past 11 months are being walked by their owners or their children, she said. She isn’t sure whether her old clients will come back when the pandemic recedes or she will be walking the new dogs. Sometimes she thinks of returning to a 9-to-5 job outside the house. “Part of me just wants a stable job and a regular paycheck,” she said. It doesn’t seem realistic, though: With her two daughters, ages 10 and 14, in school remotely, she needs to be at home most of the time. “I’m just hoping things will return to normal,” she said. Government aid has been crucial for helping people like Stark and Gallagher weather the pandemic. And their reliance on it underscores why many economists believe more federal assistance is necessary, especially if the K-shaped recovery continues. “Political leaders and policymakers have a big role to play in getting that bottom leg of the K up,” Daco of Oxford Economics said. “They hold the key to a stronger labor-market recovery that is as inclusive as possible and will reduce the long-term damage to the economy.” Gallagher, the owner of the Colosseum Gym, recently applied for a second round of small-business loans. That, and forbearance from his landlord, should enable him to keep Colosseum open in the months ahead. Still, he is not expecting an imminent recovery. “I think it’s going to take till the end of the year,” he said. “We’re allowed to operate at 50% of capacity. But I don’t have to worry about 50% because everybody is scared to death to come in.” The warnings from Maryland’s governor, Larry Hogan, haven’t helped business, Gallagher added. “His COVID briefings are deadly to my gym,” he joked. “Every time he opens his mouth, another five or six people put their memberships on hold.” In the meantime, Gallagher’s decisions reflect the continuing economic pain. He has laid off most of his part-time employees. Normally, he and his wife would go out several times a week, but now one outing is the limit. “That’s a big splurge for us,” he said. They have also dropped premium channels from their cable service. At the gym, a popular gathering spot for hard-core weightlifters, the clanging of the machines has been replaced by background music and the whirring of the treadmills occupied by the most devoted exercisers. And public health officials have warned that high-intensity workout sessions at gyms can spread the coronavirus, potentially threatening Colosseum’s revival. Gallagher said there was little personal training going on. Maybe five or six guests are out on the floor while Gallagher keeps himself busy cleaning up and fixing equipment. Every so often, he signs up a new member, with dues running at $59 a month. He is confident that eventually — on the other side of the pandemic — people will want to come back to the gym. Not everyone, though. He is concerned that members who have fallen out of the gym habit may never return. “It’s going to take longer to make up for those memberships and get other people to join,” he said. “A few people will never want to go to the gym, or the movies or where there are crowds of people. It’s a shame.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Oregon wolf makes history on lengthy journey to California

    Male called OR-93 makes longest tracked journey of any wolf in a century but elsewhere in US killing of wolves resumes A wolf from the Snake River Pack passes in eastern Wallowa County, Oregon in 2014. The Trump administration in January removed endangered species protections from grey wolves. Photograph: AP A grey wolf has made the longest tracked journey of any wolf over the last century, venturing hundreds of miles from its home range in Oregon to California’s Sierra Nevada. The wolf, a male called OR-93, has been fitted with a GPS collar, allowing officials at the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to monitor his progress as he made his way to Mono County, found in the Sierra Nevada mountain range near the border with Nevada. Conservationists hope that OR-93 may help establish a foothold for wolves in the Sierras. Fewer than a dozen grey wolves now live in California, with the species wiped out in the state in the 20th century due to a government-backed program to eradicate them to protect the livestock industry. “We’re thrilled to learn this wolf is exploring deep into the Sierra Nevada, since scientists have said all along this is great wolf habitat,” said Amaroq Weiss, senior west coast wolf advocate with the Center for Biological Diversity. “He’s another beacon of hope, showing that wolves can return here and flourish as long as they remain legally protected.” But others are unhappy over the potential spread of wolves, citing fears they will attack livestock or even people, and elsewhere in the US the killing of the animals has resumed after the federal government, under the Trump administration in January, removed endangered species protections from grey wolves. Wildlife officials in Wisconsin set a quota of 119 wolves to be killed by hunters between Monday and Wednesday last week but the total of deaths far surpassed this, with 216 shot, in many cases after being tracked by dogs. The hunt was initially planned to last the whole week. A pro-hunting group successfully took legal action to establish the Wisconsin hunt, with a battle now underway to establish a similar hunt in Minnesota. After grey wolves were given federal protection in the 1970s the species gradually started to recover, with around 2,700 now in Minnesota. “A healthy ecosystem needs wolves, but the population is just too high,” said Spencer Igo, a Minnesota state representative who has proposed a wolf hunt for this year. “We need to be allowed to manage it properly and responsibly.” Environmental groups have reacted in horror over the hunts, however, pointing out that the large number of wolves killed in Wisconsin had wiped out years of careful work to restore a species that is beloved and demonized. “This assault on wolves during their breeding season is a dark expression of our worst instincts as a species, it is predicated on outdated mentalities toward wolves, and it is a practical example of precisely why the federal government was well-justified in shielding wolves from vengeful, politically driven actions and listing them as protected under the endangered species act,” said Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action, who has called on the Biden administration to restore federal protections.

  • Ice Cube Claims Warner Bros. Refuses to Make More 'Friday' Sequels

    The multi-hyphenate made the allegation via Instagram this week with the hashtag #FreeFriday: "[Warner Bros.] have hi-jacked the happiness of the culture."

  • Opinion: Tiger Woods crash wakes us up to the everyday nuisance of car culture

    Readers use the Tiger Woods crash to decry the dangers of driving and the public's obsession with celebrity status.

  • A TikTok doctor says wearing socks to bed helps you sleep faster, and the hack has proven to be effective

    Dr. Jess Andrade told her one million followers that wearing socks to bed cools the body down and sends a "time for bed" signal to the brain.

  • Bank of America Issues Warning About Potential Stock Market Bubble

    As Bitcoin breaks the $50,000 mark and the Dow hovers in the low 30,000s, a new report from the Bank of America and EPFR Global reveals that the latest market exuberance "may precede a correction,"...

  • LeBron James’ son Bronny suffers season-ending injury, undergoes surgery

    This upcoming basketball season may be a little quieter for the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers after Lebron James Jr. suffered a torn meniscus in his knee. On Thursday, the LA Daily News reported Bronny mentioned the injury recently on Twitch, the live streaming platform mostly for gamers. Bronny, the eldest son of NBA superstar Lebron James, is a sophomore at Sierra Canyon and has already been ranked 19th nationally, regardless of position. 247sports.com, lists him as a four-star recruit on their ‘Class of 2023’ list.

  • Archeologists find intact ceremonial chariot near Pompeii

    Officials at the Pompeii archaeological site in Italy announced Saturday the discovery of an intact ceremonial chariot, one of several important discoveries made in the same area outside the park near Naples following an investigation into an illegal dig. The chariot, with its iron elements, bronze decorations and mineralized wooden remains, was found in the ruins of a settlement north of Pompeii, beyond the walls of the ancient city, parked in the portico of a stable where the remains of three horses previously were discovered. The Archaeological Park of Pompeii called the chariot “an exceptional discovery” and said "it represents a unique find - which has no parallel in Italy thus far - in an excellent state of preservation.”

  • Schiff says Biden should 'go further' in punishing Saudi prince for Khashoggi killing

    House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said the White House didn’t go far enough in holding Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler accountable for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.