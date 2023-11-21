Deacon Johnny Hollman death: Family says body cam video could prove his innocence

ATLANTA - It started as a minor traffic accident. It ended with a 62-year-old deacon dying in police custody.

This happened after a traffic stop at Cunningham and Joseph E. Lowery boulevards. Now, the family of Johnny Hollman hopes the Fulton County district attorney will release the body camera footage soon.

Arnitra Hollman says she saw at least part of the video that showed the events preceding her father’s death.

"I’ve been trying to hold back the tears," Arnitira Hollman said. "It literally made me sick to my stomach."

Johnny Hollman died in police custody after a traffic accident on Aug. 10.

Atlanta police say he was at fault. They say an officer tried to issue a citation, but claim Hollman grew agitated and uncooperative.

"My father did not refuse to sign the ticket. In fact, he said he would sign the ticket. He proceeded to sign the ticket," Arnitra Hollman said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reports Hollman struggled with the officer. The officer then tased and handcuffed him. Then, the GBI says, Hollman fell unconscious. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"Those things and that narrative that they put out there in the beginning about my father, that was not true," Arnitra Hollman said.

Mawuli Davis, the Hollman family’s lawyer, says the Fulton County district attorney's office told him they would be releasing the footage of the incident any day now.

"We are relying on D.A. Fani Willis to release this video [Tuesday]," he said.

Arnitra Hollman says the video will clear her father’s name and bring justice.

"That whole situation could’ve been prevented. My father could still be here, living, breathing, talking and being around us," she said.

The Fulton County D.A.’s office did not return FOX 5's calls for comment.

Hollman’s family plans to hold a vigil Tuesday night at City Hall.