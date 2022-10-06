Deacon took video of young boys while they used the church bathroom in Florida, feds say

A deacon recorded young boys using a bathroom in the Florida church where he worked, federal prosecutors say.

Jonathan High, a 30-year-old deacon, was convicted Oct. 4 of two counts of use of a child to produce child pornography, according to an Oct. 5 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Florida. High had previously pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.

The conviction comes after law enforcement officers received an August 2021 Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notifying them that a user was uploading child pornography files, officials say. Investigators said they determined that the user was High.

Investigators searched High’s phone and desktop computer and found child pornography pictures and videos, the news release said.

High produced some of the pornography he possessed, including videos of two young boys at the Perry church where he worked as a deacon, the release said.

High’s attorneys declined to comment on the case.

He faces a minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum combined sentence of 70 years, the release said.

Perry is about 50 miles southeast of Tallahassee.

