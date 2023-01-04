‘He’s dead,’ 911 calls from Springfield shooting show connection

Three 911 calls from the two Springfield shootings on Sunday, January 1, and Monday, January 2, depict the emotional turmoil that family members and witnesses experienced.

On January 1, two 911 calls were made to Springfield Police Dispatch with reports of someone shooting into a home on the 100 block of South Race Street at around 7:30 a.m.

A male bystander called dispatch to report seeing a suspect shooting a gun’s entire magazine into the home.

“They were just shooting at somebody and dude just... shooting a clip off to the house,” the male 911 caller stated.

The suspect was reportedly “wearing a white shirt” and driving “a black car,” the witness stated. The suspect “sped off” towards West Mulberry Street after firing the gun.

The second 911 call was made from inside the house by a female victim who was shot in the leg.

She stated that a man residing in the residence was “shot in the butt,” but she was not sure because “he’s passed out.”

A man in the background was later heard screaming, “He’s dead!”

“Wake up!” the caller exclaimed.

“I don’t know what’s going on with him,” she said. “I only see a blood wound on his foot. I’m not for sure.”

The male victim, Darryl Stamper, Jr., 41, would later be declared dead at Springfield Regional Medical Center after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

Lawaun D. Bass, 33, and Nefertari A. Alexander, 32, both of Columbus, were both taken into custody after a Clark County Sheriff’s deputy located their car and initiated a traffic stop.

They are currently booked in Clark County Jail.

On January 2, another 911 call would be made in the same area with reports of gunshots fired and two people injured.

“Go forward. Go forward. We were just shot at,” a female 911 caller yelled to Springfield Police Dispatch.

“He’s shot in his arm and my aunt is shot in the butt,” she continued.

The two victims, a 17-year-old boy and a woman in her 60s, were in the middle of being taken to a hospital when dispatch directed the caller to remain at their location because responders were on their way.

The driver pulled off on West Mulberry Street to wait for authorities.

While waiting, dispatch asked about the victim’s conditions and the suspect.

“Yes they are breathing. They are breathing!” the woman exclaimed.

“We literally just pulled up to the house and he turned around the corner and just started... shooting,” she continued. “He ran in his house. No, he didn’t even run in his house. He walked in his house.”

“It’s been going on since yesterday morning,” the caller said about the two shooting incidents.

The 17-year-old juvenile and the 65-year-old woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Lee Mays, 40, was located in the 200 block of Oakwood Place in Springfield and taken into custody.



