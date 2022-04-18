Dead animals, underfed animals found on Canajoharie farm; Owner charged, Montgomery County Sheriff says

Apr. 18—CANAJOHARIE — Dead animals and underfed animals were found on a Canajoharie farm recently and the owner was arrested, Montgomery County Sheriff's officials said.

The investigation led to the seizure of more than 40 cattle, 13 donkeys and eight miniature horses, all of which have been relocated to other farms to be evaluated, officials said.

More than 20 cattle and one donkey were also discovered dead on the property, officials said.

Carolee A. Start, 85, of Canajoharie, was charged with failure to provide proper sustenance, a misdemeanor, along with violation of dead animal disposal rules, officials said.

The investigation began March 30 with a complaint of a cow discovered nearly dead on farming property in the town of Canajoharie, officials said. That animal died during the investigation.

Deputies found the owner, Start, and notified her the animal would have to be properly disposed of. A follow up then discovered several other animals that appeared to be in poor health, officials said.

Several other dead animals were then found on the property that hadn't been properly disposed of.

Authorities moved to seize the remaining animals with a court order and they gathered them over three days, officials said.

The animals appeared underfed and the horses and donkeys' hooves were in need of attention and all had trouble walking properly, officials said.

Start was then arrested and charged. She was processed and released to appear in court later.

The investigation continued Monday.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted by District Attorney Lorraine Diamond and members of the Montgomery County SPCA.

More: All News — Fulton, Montgomery counties