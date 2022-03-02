Dead baby found at Enfield hotel

First responders arriving at an Enfield hotel for a medical call Tuesday discovered a dead baby, police said.

The pre-term infant was discovered at the Motel 6, 11 Hazard Ave. about 11 a.m., police said. Officers, medics and firefighters had been called to the hotel on a report of someone who had fallen.

When they discovered the baby, they began a death investigation and called state police Major Crime detectives to assist. Police were on the scene into the evening, Chief Alaric Fox said Wednesday.

He said it will take a long time to learn exactly what happened.

“We’re pursuing investigative leads,” Fox said. “It’s going to be a long-term investigation.”

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.